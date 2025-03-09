New York Giants Mock Draft 5.0: Free Agent Quarterback Edition
The New York Giants are trending toward signing a veteran free-agent quarterback, so ahead of the start of the free-agency negotiating window on Monday, we're going to use this mock draft to prepare for that and focus on filling out the roster with players who can contribute immediately and long-term.
For this mock, I used the PFF mock draft simulator.
TRADE: NYG trades 1.3 to CAR for 1.8, 2.58, 4.110, 5.141, 2026 2nd, 2027 2nd
R1, No. 8: OL Armand Membou, Missouri
With cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter and edge Abdul Carter both off the board before the Giants came on the clock, I decided to trade down with the Panthers to add draft picks and still secure a player who could contribute.
After coming on the clock again, Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou, one of the more intriguing prospects in the NFL Draft, was available.
Membou has all the athletic tools teams look for in a franchise tackle except for his height (6-foot-4¼). Still, with his athleticism and experience operating against SEC edge rushers, I would be willing to take a swing at his talent.
There will be people who think Membou is better suited to play guard because of his height, but given his film, I’m willing to let him try his hand at tackle before worrying about moving him to guard.
This would also give the Giants more positional versatility on the offensive line, something this staff has proven they value.
Evan Neal and Jermaine Eluemunor could bump inside and shore up the interior of the offensive line, or Eluemunor, entering the final year of his contract this coming season, could stay outside while Membou gets up to speed.
R2, 34th overall: CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss
Adding another cornerback who can come in and contribute from day one is crucial for a defense that sorely lacked production in 2024. Ole Miss’ Trey Amos has the length and athletic ability to play outside and match up with receivers other than the elite burners.
His press coverage ability opposite Deonte Banks would allow the Giants to play more aggressively at the line of scrimmage. He’s also comfortable playing a variety of coverages from his college career at Ole Miss, Alabama, and Louisiana.
R2, No. 58: LB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
I don’t think Carson Schwesinger will be available with the 58th overall pick, but if he is there, the Giants should express mail their card to the podium.
Schwesinger is one of the most athletic linebackers in the 2025 class. He progressed from a walk-on to an eventual All-American at UCLA.
He gets caught up in traffic between blockers, which could be an issue at the next level, but with the Giants, he wouldn’t have to worry much about that with Dexter Lawrence in front of him.
TRADE: NYG trades 3.65 to CHI for 3.72, 7.242, and 2026 4th
R3, No. 72: RB RJ Harvey, UCF
Running back isn’t a massive need for the Giants, but after just trading down from 65 and needing to add talent, RJ Harvey, out of UCF, brings explosive play-making ability to the backfield.
There were only two running backs in college football that gained more yards on explosive runs than Harvey: Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty and Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson.
Harvey is an elite athlete who is almost impossible to catch once he hits the sideline. He’s had enough film throughout his career to show he can also be a valuable weapon in the passing game.
I personally think Harvey needs more development as a pass-protector, but he’s shown the willingness to be active in that area, and that’s enough for me to take a swing at him.
R4, No. 104: WR Tory Horton, Colorado State
Tory Horton’s 2024 season was cut short due to injury, but he capped his college career as a multi-year 1,000-yard receiver, his film showing that he’s a solid route runner with sure hands.
I’m not sure about his ceiling, but given his size and projection as an outside receiver, I feel confident that Horton should be able to be a reliable WR3 at the next level.
With four years of film to evaluate, very few questions about Horton haven’t been answered yet. He seems like a fairly finished product who can be an early contributor.
R4, No. 110: QB Tyler Shough, Louisville
Few quarterbacks have been talked about more than Tyler Shough lately, and I strongly urge you to ignore any of the “Tyler Shough will be drafted high” talk.
Shough’s film is fine, but he’s still a seven-year college player who lost three years due to injuries. He will turn 26 in his NFL rookie season.
He’s an okay athlete who tested well but doesn’t show that same mobility on film. He will need a solid offensive line to succeed.
That said, I think he has average-starter potential if he has that line in front of him and the skillet to be a long-term backup in the worst-case scenario.
R4, No. 134: EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech
The Giants need to add depth to their edge room if, as is expected, they move on from Azeez Ojulari, an unrestricted free agent. Even if they make a move in free agency, they must bring a prospect to the room.
Antwaun Powell-Ryland would provide some juice to the pass rush that is somewhat technically sound and rushes with power but doesn’t have the elite athleticism to become a top-flight edge rusher.
Powell-Ryland had 96 pressures over the past two seasons at Virginia Tech, including strong performances against top offensive lines across the ACC.
R5, No. 141: S Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma
Oklahoma safety Billy Bowman Jr. is one of my favorite Day 3 prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it wouldn’t shock me if he went earlier than many people anticipate.
Bowman has the versatility to operate in man coverage against flexed-out tight ends and slot receivers and the instincts to operate in any zone coverage the Giants would ask of him.
Production-wise, Bowman Jr. had 11 interceptions and nine pass breakups during his college career.
R5, No. 155th: TE Thomas Fidone II, Nebraska
While Thomas Fidone II has very limited production as a pass-catcher, that does not concern me much for the Giants’ tight end position.
Fidone can line up as a flex or in-line tight end who’s willing to block but needs to add some weight.
Some players will add weight and become more rigid as athletes, but I don’t think that’s too much of a concern for Fidone, as he’s already someone who will likely be relegated to seam or check-down duty as a receiver.
Adding weight should only improve him as a blocker and not impact his pass-catching upside much.
R7, No. 221: IDL Cam Jackson, Florida
The New York Giants need depth at nose tackle to back up Dexter Lawrence II. While nobody will be able to replace Lawrence's production, Cam Jackson could at least provide reliability against the run.
In his college career at Memphis and Florida, Jackson produced very little pass-rush production, but he's been a reliable run defender who could take on multiple blockers. He is a prospect who could potentially give Lawrence a rest in run-down situations.
R7, No. 242: LB Kain Medrano, UCLA
In 2024, UCLA’s linebackers were elite athletes who could fly sideline to sideline and were physically active in space.
Medrano may be limited as an every-down linebacker, but he should be a valuable depth piece and core special teams player at the next level.
R7, No. 248: IOL Clay Webb, Jacksonville State
Based on his positional versatility, Webb has been a guard and center throughout his college career, although he only saw time as a guard, he primarily practiced at the center for the Georgia Bulldogs before transferring to Jacksonville State and becoming a full-time guard.
Some pundits feel he may need to move back to center full-time at the next level, but he has the athletic ability and technique to be a full-interior depth piece.
Final Thoughts
This was probably the most draft selections that I’ve ever made for a single team in a mock draft, but for a team that needs talent from top to bottom, I felt it necessary to trade down instead of reaching for players.
Adding players at every level and every position group is the game's name for a staff fighting for their jobs and who will likely rely on a veteran quarterback this season while hoping to bide its time to 2026, when the quarterback draft class will offer more options.
Regardless of the season, this class and trades should help position the Giants for future success.
