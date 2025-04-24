New York Giants Mock Draft 6.0: Draft Day Edition
It’s finally here; the New York Giants will add a potential franchise-building block to their organization in the first round of the NFL Draft tonight.
In this final mock draft, I tried to play the board and add the best talent available while addressing needs.
For this mock, I used the PFF mock draft simulator.
R1, No. 3: EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State
The Giants have Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux on the roster, so many people may overlook Abdul Carter's addition. However, if you can add a franchise-changing talent, you should. I think Carter is that.
The Giants allowed Azeez Ojulari to walk in free agency this offseason as their third edge. Since drafting Kayvon Thibodeaux, he’s played just one full season.
Carter has elite physical traits and the best first step in the NFL Draft without just being a one-trick pony like we often see with those athletic edge rushers.
The pass-rush toolbox needs a bit of refinement, but Carter has just one year of full-time EDGE experience and dominated every opponent that year.
Add an elite prospect at a premium position that also allows you some roster flexibility long-term if the Giants decide to let Thibodeaux walk or if they look to move him after acquiring Carter.
R2, 34th overall: WR Luther Burden III, Missouri
Luther Burden III is a prospect who has been a victim of prospect fatigue.
Burden III had 400 yards as a freshman in 2022, but he was a five-star national recruit coming out of high school and had high expectations throughout. In 2023, Burden III had his breakout year in an explosive Missouri offense, but the entire offense's production fell off in 2024.
Throughout his entire career, Burden III has been someone that cornerbacks can’t consistently handle in single coverage, and when he gets the ball in his hands, nobody has been able to stop him.
Every team should want a dynamic playmaker who can line up anywhere on the field and give the defense fits on their offense.
TRADE: NYG trades 3.65 to NE for 3.69, 5.144, and 7.220
R3, No. 69: IDL Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee
Omarr Norman-Lott has proven production in the SEC, lining up all over the defensive line, primarily as a 3-technique but also occasionally at nose tackle and on the edge.
Adding Norman-Lott to a defensive line featuring Burns, Thibodeaux, Carter, and Dexter Lawrence would mean he should see plenty of one-on-one blocking opportunities.
Norman-Lott is an explosive rusher who uses his first step to shoot gaps. He also has the length and power to have a bull rush that can win on the interior.
Run defense isn’t his strong suit, but I think concerns are overblown, especially considering the rest of the talent around him, which makes his job easier.
R3, No. 99: QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
The public conversation around Dart is that he might be a first-round pick, and the thought of his availability this late would be insane. To that point, I remind everyone of Will Levis and Malik Willis—two quarterbacks who skyrocketed on media draft boards in the pre-draft process only to fall back down to Earth in the Draft.
Jaxson Dart has tools that you can’t teach, such as his playmaking ability out of structure and his ability to keep the offense on schedule regardless of the game situation.
On the flip side, Dart’s arm is good but not great, and he played in a very “college” offense that abused splits on the field and RPO rules, two things that he won’t be able to do in the NFL.
I think Dart is more of a developmental prospect than some people have talked about, but I do think he’s got an above-average ceiling as an NFL quarterback.
R4, No. 105: IDL Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon
One of the reasons Norman-Lott’s perceived run-defense woes don’t concern me much is that you can add another nose tackle to improve your line, and Jamaree Caldwell can do just that.
Caldwell is a true nose tackle who can also play the 3-technique, but I’m not confident that’s something teams will ask of him often. With Caldwell in the fold, the Giants can also play around with lining up Lawrence at different spots along the line to exploit mismatches.
I’m not convinced Caldwell will be anything more than a space-eating nose, but he doesn’t have to do much more.
Caldwell is a bit of a sawed-off tackle at 6’2⅛” and 332 pounds, a 31st percentile height but 92nd percentile weight—but those measurables, combined with his film, give him a legit contributor role at the next level.
R4, No. 144: OL Jalen Rivers, Miami
Jalen Rivers is a relatively unathletic offensive lineman who wins more with his technique and persistence than with athleticism or a dominating presence. Still, that's all you can ask for from someone who will likely be a low-level starter or high-level backup.
Rivers has significant experience playing both left tackle and left guard and should be expected to learn how to play right guard as well, giving the Giants the positional versatility they’ve loved on the offensive line.
A jack of all trades, master of none, could be a stabilizing presence as a depth piece on an offensive line ravaged by injuries in recent years.
R5, No. 154: TE Jackson Hawes, Georgia Tech
The Giants added Theo Johnson out of Penn State last year, who has tremendous upside as a pass-catching tight end and showed plenty of those flashes last year.
In this mock, I added someone to whom I’ve been very open: one of my favorite prospects in the class, Georgia Tech’s Jackson Hawes.
Hawes is a big in-line blocker who can move bodies in the run game and operates as the Yin to Johnson’s Yang.
Daniel Bellinger is entering the end of his rookie contract, and if he doesn’t show some improvement to justify a second contract with the Giants, Hawes could step in as his replacement.
R7, No. 219: RB Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech
Tahj Brooks had one of the most dominant seasons in college football this season. He had over 100 yards in every game, 872 yards after contact, and 58 missed tackles while playing a Power Four schedule.
Brooks runs with power, and while many are concerned about his college workload, with over 630 touches over the past two seasons, that’s not much of a concern for me.
In 2025, Brooks will likely be RB3 behind Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary, giving him a lighter workload for a year before competing for RB2 in 2026. He’s one of the best pass-protecting backs in the draft class and would be a welcome addition to the room.
R7, No. 220th: LB Teddye Buchanan, California
Teddye Buchanan might be the best linebacker on special teams in this draft class, and he also brings legitimate value to the linebacker room on defense.
One of the reasons I’ve been so high on Buchanan is that Cal asked him to do more in coverage than most linebackers in college football. He was the defense leader while also being tasked with covering more ground than most backers, and he did it well.
His defensive skillset, paired with his intangibles and special teams contributions, would make him a long-term depth piece who can take valuable snaps off the bench.
R7, No. 246: CB Mac McWilliams, UCF
In 2024, the New York Giants defense prioritized zone coverage while also playing off the line of scrimmage - there isn’t a better day three fit for that than UCF’s Mac McWilliams.
At 5’10”, McWilliams doesn’t have the length or athleticism to line up on the outside and play press coverage, but he can handle his responsibility operating from an off-alignment. McWilliams also has extensive experience playing out wide or in the slot.
In 2024, McWilliams allowed just one catch for seven yards when he was matched up with Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan, a potential top-five pick in the Draft.
Final Thoughts
The purpose of this final mock Draft was to give the Giants prospects that would help make them more competitive in the short and long term, and that was achieved here.
The trade-down in the third round was simple. The best players still available were wide receivers or players at non-premium positions, so add picks while still securing a player who can contribute in Norman-Lott.
Draft day three players could contribute in minor roles and be inexpensive depth for the first couple of years before becoming more significant contributors, which these day three selections could all become.
