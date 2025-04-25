New York Giants Trade Up to Select Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart
The New York Giants entered the 2025 NFL Draft with just one pick in the first round but will end the night having made two selections.
Following a trade-up to pick 25 with the Houston Texans, the Giants have drafted Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart as their next quarterback in waiting.
The Giants traded picks 34, 99, and a 2026 third-round pick in the trade.
The Giants now have their next potential franchise quarterback, who can sit behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston for at least one season and develop.
The fifth-year option for a quarterback is a fantastic tool for NFL teams to use, especially for a quarterback who is in the highest-paid position in football.
That’s where the value of the trade-up comes in - saving money long-term if you hit on this pick.
The Giants are an ideal spot for Dart to develop. Although this roster is lacking in quite a few areas, I think this is a great spot for Dart.
Dart is going to need some time to adapt to the NFL game. He played in an Ole Miss offense that was very college-oriented and abused rules that can’t be abused in the NFL.
The ability to sit behind two experienced quarterbacks who have gone through ups and downs as starters should be huge for Dart’s development.
Pre-snap, Dart is one of the best quarterbacks in this draft class when it comes to identifying coverages and blitzes, which gives him a mental “leg up” over other rookie options.
Dart needs to develop his post-snap skills as he operates in that Lane Kiffin offense, but the Giants' coaching staff should be able to get him up to speed.
Mechanically, Dart will need to become more consistent. Still, I genuinely believe that when he’s operating in a more pro-style offense, he can work from a calmer pocket with cleaner mechanics.
The selection of Dart, who has the arm talent to make any throw in an NFL playbook and the athletic ability to be a legitimate rushing threat in the offense, carries obvious risks.
Once Dart is mentally up to the NFL game, the Giants can open up a quarterback competition in 2026 or 2027.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.