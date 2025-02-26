NFL Draft Analyst Drops Top Quarterback Prospect Four Spots in Top 50 Rankings
There is still a long way to go until the 2025 NFL Draft commences, but one thing is becoming harder to dispute. If the New York Giants select a quarterback in the first round, the name Commissioner Roger Goodell will probably call is Shedeur Sanders.
Yes, the Giants can trade into the bottom of the first and take Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) or Jalen Milroe (Alabama), but their most straightforward path to a Day 1 quarterback might just be snagging the Colorado Buffaloes star with the No. 3 pick.
Interestingly, respected NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s latest iteration of the top 50 players doesn’t even have Sanders listed inside the top 10. Sanders, ranked as the 11th-best prospect in Jeremiah’s first top-50, was downgraded four spots to No. 15.
At the same time, Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker, and Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan have all leapfrogged Sanders.
Of course, the only opinion that truly matters is the one that the Giants collectively have on Sanders. General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll would love the guy and see him as an immediate and long-term answer under center.
Is Shedeur Sanders poised to smoothly transition into NFL?
Despite concerns about his arm strength and size, Sanders has key traits that could make him an exceptional player in the NFL. His top-notch accuracy and fearlessness both stood out during his time in Boulder.
The Tyler, Texas native, the son of legendary cornerback and current Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns in two seasons with the Buffaloes.
He overcame an occasionally embattled offensive line and posted an FBS-best 74 completion percentage in 2024 while leading the program to a notable 9-4 record.
Sanders absorbed 42 sacks last season, partly because of his indecisiveness, but he was also not afraid to stand in the pocket and take a hit before launching a pass to his intended target. This type of fearlessness could be invaluable if the Giants offensive line struggles.
Passing precision and toughness are hallmarks of any productive offense. Whether or not Sanders can effectively embody these attributes at the NFL level is to be determined, but his body of work might persuade Schoen to bypass players listed higher on his draft board.
The Giants require game-changing talent, period. But, despite what Daniel Jeremiah and others think, that could be precisely how Big Blue views Sanders. Hopefully, New York's rankings are correct for the sake of the team and fan base.