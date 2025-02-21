NFL Draft Analyst Weighs in on Best Quarterback Fit for Giants
Is there a quarterback in this year’s draft class that’s right for the New York Giants?
That all depends on what the Giants brass is looking for, obviously, but according to NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, there is one of Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward whom he thinks might be a good fit for the Giants as they attempt to rise up the leaderboard in the NFC East.
“I think Shedeur is -- when you look at the things he does well, the accuracy, anticipation, toughness, he just keeps getting up after taking a beating,” Jeremiah said.
“But some of the other things that Cam has, (Sanders) doesn't have, which is just a little bit more twitch in his body. (Ward) has a more live arm.
“I think he's more equipped to play in that division, in that stadium, in that environment that you're going to get with the weather,” he added.
Jeremiah, who entertained draft-related questions from reporters via video call for nearly three hours on Thursday, admitted that at first, he had Ward and Sanders neck-and-neck in terms of draft grades, but the more film he’s watched, the more their respective strengths and weaknesses have popped out, with more separation between the two.
That said, Jeremiah admitted that if both Ward and Sanders were part of last year’s draft class, their respective rankings wouldn’t necessarily be in the top two, as they are this year.
“When you look at this group compared to last year, I had Cam Ward with the same grade as (Broncos quarterback) Bo Nix, so that would put him behind the top four for me, so he would be in the fifth range,” Jeremiah said.
“(Falcons quarterback) Michael Penix I had just slightly ahead of Shedeur, so Shedeur would be behind (Bears quarterback) Caleb (Williams), (Patriots quarterback) Drake (Maye), (Commanders quarterback) Jayden (Daniels), (Vikings quarterback J.J.) McCarthy, Nix, and Penix.
“Then I would have Shedeur right behind that group,” Jeremiah added.
Jeremiah, who has a new mock draft coming out next week as the annual NFL scouting combine gets underway in Indianapolis, said that the growing chatter about the Los Angeles Rams potentially planning to trade quarterback Matthew Stafford and the reported interest by the Giants has league personnel “intrigued” about that outcome.
If that story does indeed have legs, Jeremiah said it would not be surprising to see the Giants emerge as the top bidder for Stafford.
“When I looked at the Giants, and you look at head coach and general manager, there's some pressure there. You need to get this thing going, especially after the team in your division just won the Super Bowl,” he said.
“I looked at that, and I'm sitting here thinking, man, you talk about turning around some excitement here in that market, and you trot out there Week 1, and you have Matthew Stafford throwing the ball to Malik Nabers and looking at (Colorado cornerback) Travis Hunter on the opposite side of the ball, and who knows what else they can do with the money they have in free agency,” he said.
“And is (Rams receiver) Cooper Kupp part of that? Is that a package deal with him and Stafford? So that was kind of where I was going in my fantasyland as we got to that mock draft.”