New York Giants 2024 Position Unit Review: Offensive Line
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has numerous wishes for the franchise that he hopes eventually come true, but none greater than being able to field a healthy and productive offensive line.
In 2024, the Giants used ten different offensive line combinations, tied for the most in the league. This was similar to the revolving door the team experienced in 2023 when that line finished having allowed 85 sacks, the second-most in league history since sacks became a tracked stat.
Schoen, in his effort to rebuild the line in 2024, went the veteran route, adding free agents like Greg Van Roten, Jon Runyan, Jr., and Jermaine Eluemunor, all of whom were part of the starting group with holdovers Andrew Thomas and John Michael Schmitz.
He also added veterans such as Aaron Stinnie and Austin Schlottman to serve as reserve players, while Carmen Bricillo, hired last year to be the Giants' new offensive line coach, worked to develop some of the younger talent on the unit, such as Evan Neal and Joshua Ezeudu.
“I felt pretty good about it through the first six weeks, and when (tackle) A.T. (Andrew Thomas) went down, there are certain players on your roster that are difficult to replace, and I would put him in that category,” Schoen said during his year-end press conference last week.
“So, when we were rolling with those six guys, I felt good about it. We made significant gains in terms of the amount of sacks. I don't have the numbers in front of me, but I think we cut it in half or close to half compared to a year ago. So, I felt good about the offensive line until that point.”
The problem for Schoen is that injuries exposed the offensive line’s lack of plug-and-play depth. For instance, when Thomas went down, the Giants tried Ezeudu at left tackle after working him there all spring and summer, only to pull the plug on that experiment after one game.
That led to the Giants trying career right tackle Chris Hubbard on the left side before finally moving Eluemunor over to the left side to calm things down.
When the season was over, the Giants offensive line, , ranked 26th in pass-block win rate and 27th in run-block win rate.
Improvement? Not exactly, , the Giants finished 21st in pass block win rate and 19th in run block win rate despite its historically bad showing in terms of sacks allowed (85).
That said, the Giants finished the 2024 season , down from the 5.0 per game allowed in 2023.
Schoen might very well have tipped his hand regarding the future of the offensive line when he said, “I feel good about the four that we have coming back and the depth and the competition we'll have.” (Greg Van Roten is the only one not under contract.)
Still, the key takeaway for Schoen, who didn’t draft any offensive linemen last year, is to always make sure the cupboard is full of trench players so that talent is there at the ready if needed.
2024 in Review
The Giants, who have recently had little luck hitting home runs along the offensive line, officially hired former offensive lineman Chris Snee as an offensive line talent scout last May.
It is hoped that Snee, a top-notch interior offensive lineman in his prime, will help the Giants improve their track record in drafting offensive linemen.
- Rostered Players: Andrew Thomas, Jermaine Eluemunor, Jon Runyan Jr., John Michael Schmitz, Greg Van Roten, Evan Neal, Joshua Ezeudu, Austin Schlottmann, Aaron Stinnie, Christopher Hubbard, Tyre Phillips
- Under Contract: Andrew Thomas, Jermaine Eluemunor, Jon Runyan Jr., John Michael Schmitz, Evan Neal, Austin Schlottmann, Jake Kubas, Jimmy Morrissey, Joshua Ezeudu, Bryan Hudson
- No Longer on the Roster: N/A
Andrew Thomas
Turning 26 this month, Thomas, a five-year veteran signed long-term, suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury to his foot in Week 6. That’s two injury-riddled seasons in a row now for Thomas – he played just 10 games in 2023.
To that point, Thomas had played every offensive snap and was putting together another stellar season protecting his quarterback’s blindside.
Without Thomas, this offensive line doesn’t have a chance. Thomas is one of the best when he’s on the field, but the ankle and foot problems don’t seem to be going away. All the organization can do is keep their fingers crossed and hope for “the best.”
Jermaine Eluemunor
The organization brought in a boatload of veteran offensive linemen during the last offseason, and Eluemunor was the best.
This eight-year veteran lost two games to quad/groin injuries, but when he was healthy, he was key to plugging up some serious issues on both the unit’s edges.
Eluemunor began the season as the team’s starting right tackle and was very good, especially in pass pro. After Andrew Thomas went down, Eluemunor eventually slid over to left tackle and played some solid ball on that side.
The key to Eluemunor’s game is his quick set-up and good balance in retreat. He’s never beaten off the snap, to the inside, or with power. When he gave up the occasional pressure, it was to the outside.
Signed to a reasonable two-year contract, we wouldn’t be averse to extending this 30-year-old a few more years–that’s how valuable he was this year to an organization that still doesn’t have a viable young offensive tackle waiting in the wings.
Evan Neal
One of the more polarizing players on this team, this seventh overall pick in 2022 still hasn’t made his mark at offensive tackle because he simply lacks the movement skills to play the position.
Moving Neal inside to guard is the only answer to salvaging his career here, and we think had he not had a setback in his recovery from ankle surgery, he would have been cross-trained there last year.
The good news is that Neal can run-block with the best of them; his natural power and feel are legit. If he is moved inside, will he be able to pass block? Starting this spring, the Giants must determine whether Neal can function better at guard.
Also of note is that the Giants must decide whether to exercise the option year in Neal’s contract. We don’t think they will, given that Neal is still relatively unproven and has yet to play a full NFL season.
Tyre Phillips
Using most of his 2024 year to recover from late 2023 quad surgery, Phillips suited up for three late-season games and started at right tackle in Week 18.
In that game, we saw the same old Phillips, which is quite the comeback after not having played a single down in a full calendar year.
Phillips, 27 years old, is a big body that gets in the way, absorbs power, and uses positioning to survive on the edge.
His mobility remains limited. He had trouble staying with speed around the edge in that Week 18 game, and his run-blocking was spotty. But we think this pending free agent will get another chance at sticking around on the roster as depth.
Chris Hubbard
This 33-year-old journeyman OT/OG was signed off the 49ers practice squad in mid-October after injuries overwhelmed the Giants’ offensive line depth at tackle.
Hubbard, a career right tackle, suited up for eight games and started three at left tackle, where he underwhelmed.
Hubbard is a vet who knows where to line up and who to block, but he’s undersized and athletically limited. We’d be surprised if he re-signed.
Josh Ezeudu
After an injury-riddled first two years, Ezeudu enjoyed his first healthy NFL season. That’s the good news.
The bad news is that it wasn't pretty when he started at left tackle. Eventually, the coaches moved him inside to guard due to late-season injuries, so let’s hope they leave him there.
This toolsy 25-year-old has one year left on his rookie contract, but we have yet to see the quick-processing ability required for his position. Ezeudu, who has the tools to play in this league, must work on all the mental stuff holding him back.
Jon Runyan, Jr.
Signed to a three-year contract as a starter at guard, Runyan manned the left guard spot well until an ankle injury ended this season in Week 14.
Runyan had an above-average pass-blocking season for the Giants, but his run-blocking was less so. His footwork and flexibility were lacking while run-blocking, and he also created very little movement at the point of attack.
In pass pro, his attention to detail was much sharper. He held up physically to power and could mirror his man one-on-one with good balance and consistent hand-checking.
In short, the Giants signed Runyan for his pass-blocking abilities, and he did not disappoint.
Jake Kubas
An undrafted rookie free agent, Kubas made the team out of camp, impressed the coaches in practice, and eventually got his chance in December. He suited up for the team’s last five games and started three.
Kubas, on the whole, showed promise. He struggled in pass pro dealing with stunts and the occasional one-on-one, as he lacks great size and arm length, but his ability to work in space was exceptional.
He is a natural fit for screens and pulls, and his in-line work was also solid. His toughness, smartness, and alertness were constantly on display. We think he’s got a chance to win a starting job next summer.
Kubas also received some late-season practice reps at center, something he last did in high school. Mastering it would further increase his chances of staying.
Aaron Stinnie
Signed to a one-year contract, the 30-year-old Stinnie is a G/C depth player who suited up for 16 games and started three at left guard when injuries hit.
Stinnie is a reliable journeyman who has proven his value in stepping in at a moment’s notice and holding the fort.
It would be surprising if the organization brought Stinnie back for another season, as the room is a bit crowded inside. Still, he was a good soldier who performed when called upon and did not disappoint.
Greg Van Roten
One of the surprises of the 2024 season was this 34-year-old veteran (the oldest in the room) being the only offensive lineman to play every single offensive snap.
Van Roten’s size, physicality, and experience helped him win the starting right guard spot out of camp, and later when he slid over to center, he performed adequately.
There were blemishes in Van Roten’s game, as the league regularly challenged his less-than-ideal mobility. However, there was never any panic in his game–after a miss, he would right his ship and continue plugging.
His calm leadership was crucial in keeping the unit functioning throughout another challenging season. As a pending unrestricted free agent, the Giants could do worse than signing Van Roten to another one-year contract to back up all three interior positions.
John Michael Schmitz
Two years after being anointed as the starting center, this second-round draft pick has yet to show that he is more than an average starter in this league.
Schmitz is one of the least physical and nimble centers in the country. That’s a tough combination to overcome.
He has had trouble sliding in pass pro and gaining position in run-blocking thanks to his below-average footwork.
The lack of physicality, however, is most concerning because a shoulder issue has popped up two years in a row.
Schmitz has struggled against nose tackles for two years. He also has trouble staying on his feet. His double-teams are ineffective, and when he does get to the second level, he is content to seal rather than hit his man.
If Schmitz cannot get either bigger, quicker, or stronger, it might not be a bad idea to hold a full competition for the job next summer.