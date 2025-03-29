NFL Draft Analyst Recommends Giants Shouldn't Force a Quarterback at No. 3
There is a very good chance that Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be on the board when the New York Giants go on the clock at No. 3 in next month’s draft.
But if that happens, that doesn’t mean the Giants, who, despite having signed Russell Wilson to start and Jameis Winston to back him up, should jump right in for a quarterback who may or may not have a top-five grade on their board.
That’s the opinion of NFL draft analyst Todd McShay, who believes the Giants' best option is to take the best available at No. 3, regardless of position, whether that’s Colorado receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter or Penn State edge Abdul Carter, and worry about quarterback later.
McShay, who voiced his opinion in his latest newsletter to subscribers, had the Giants trading back into the bottom of the first round to get their future franchise quarterback, that pick being Ole Miss’s Jaxson Dart to the Giants at No. 19 following a trade with the Bucs.
But with Dart’s draft stock rising to the point where there’s a chance he doesn’t last until 19, McShay has adjusted his thinking to where he has the Giants potentially taking a flier in a quarterback on Day 2, such as Louisville’s Tyler Shough.
McShay has no issue with the Giants' potential cost to move up, even if it means tapping into next year’s assets. But with the Giants not projected to get any comp picks next year, it might be ill-advised to trade away assets for a quarterback who is not considered elite or at least a notch below elite.
That said, McShay’s point about taking a blue-chip prospect like Hunter or Carter is a valid one, especially since maybe outside of Cam Ward of Miami, who is projected to go to the Titans at No.1, this year’s quarterback class isn’t exactly overflowing with blue-chip talent.
The 2026 draft class figures to have a wider variety of quarterback talent, and if one looks at how Schoen has set up the position this year with Russell Wilson (one-year, starter money) and Jameis Winston (two years, backup money), it would not be a surprise if New York ends up executing what McShay suggested they do.
