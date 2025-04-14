NFL Insider Weighs in on Giants’ Possible Quarterback Draft Intentions
For those hoping the New York Giants draft their next franchise quarterback at No. 3, you might be disappointed if one NFL insider’s interpretation of circumstances proves to be true.
Albert Breer of SI.com noted in his latest NFL Takeaways column that it’s looking “less likely” for the Giants to select their next franchise quarterback at No. 3.
“As we detailed last week, New York has Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston signed to deals heavy on incentives tied to starting,” Breer said, adding, “Stop me when you see a situation fit for a rookie quarterback here.”
This isn’t to say that the Giants won’t draft a quarterback–it would be surprising if they didn’t.
That said, Breer appears to be spot on with his assumption that the Giants will go best available at No. 3 and that the best available probably will be one of Penn State edge Abdul Carter or Colorado cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter, whichever of the two Cleveland doesn’t select at No. 2.
The Giants will likely look to draft a quarterback later on and may consider moving back into the bottom of the first round.
However, for that to occur, they need to convince themselves there is a prospect worthy of such a move that they would be willing to redshirt and develop this year to get that prospect snaps as soon as 2026.
Then again, the Giants might not have to move back into the bottom of the first round, as they could be eyeing grabbing a quarterback on Day 2 of the draft.
The drawback to waiting, though, is that they won’t get that prospect on a first-round contract, which carries the fifth-year option. This would especially come in handy for a player who is likely going to sit as a rookie.
But then again, if we look ahead, the odds of the Giants bringing back Wilson, who is on a one-year contract, and Tommy DeVito, who also signed a one-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent, aren’t extremely high. So perhaps a Day 2 draft prospect could, at the bare minimum, develop into the next backup.
At the same time, the Giants could very well hope to find their franchise quarterback next year, when there will be more options.
