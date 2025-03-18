NFL Insider Throws Cold Water on Giants' Chances of Getting Cam Ward at No. 3
The New York Giants' chances of drafting Miami (Fla.) quarterback Cam Ward at No. 3 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft seem to be slipping away, in the opinion of ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Schefter painted a grim picture of the Giants' odds of landing Ward if they were to stay put at No. 3. While he did not rule out Ward becoming New York's next franchise quarterback, he believes they would have to trade up to the No. 1 spot to select the Miami product.
"Zero chance that Cam Ward is going to make it to the Giants at three, just not going to happen," said Schefter during a recent appearance on ESPN’s DiPietro and Rothenberg program.
"So I expect that Cam Ward will be the number one pick in the draft, whether that's Tennessee or Cleveland or the New York Giants making that pick."
If Schefter is correct, the Giants will have to trade up to the first overall pick to land Ward. The challenge, though, is that the Titans not only need a quarterback as well, but based on how they shored up their offensive line in free agency, it sure does seem as though they’re planning to draft WArd for their team.
Another challenge for the Giants in trading up is that the Titans will probably want next year’s first-round pick. This is a rather steep price for the Giants, who still have their own needs to address, to pay to move up two spots in the draft order.
The Giants desperately need a quarterback, as Tommy DeVito is the only one on the roster and does not seem to be in the discussion for the veteran bridge quarterback role on the team.
The Giants reportedly have an offer on the table for Aaron Rodgers, who keeps the world guessing what he’ll do. The Giants also have met with Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Jameis Winston for the job, though it’s unclear how close any of those three are to a deal should Rodgers continue to decide.
The Giants met with Ward during the combine, a meeting that, according to the quarterback, was a positive experience.
"It went really well, especially getting a chance to watch their offense, watch the players they have in the league. The defense they have is good," Ward told reporters last month at the combine.
"(The offense) is a lot of similar concepts to what I did in my previous years at Incarnate Word and Miami, and so I just think just from a situation standpoint, all of the teams looking for quarterbacks will be good situations."
Ward started his career at Incarnate Word as a zero-star recruit. He transferred to Washington State for two campaigns and finished with 13,874 yards, 119 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions in those four seasons combined.
Opting to play another year of college football to improve his potential draft stock, Ward transferred to Miami (Florida) to finish his career, which turned out to be a smart decision.
The 22-year-old Ward led the FBS with passing touchdowns (39), ranked second nationally in passing yards (4,313), and completed 67.2% of his throws.
Ward's draft stock rose throughout his stellar season. He won the 2024 ACC Player of the Year, and received 2024 NCAA All-America First Team honors, and finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting.
Ward’s stock has risen so much in recent weeks that he is looking more and more like he will be the first overall pick in April. Whether the Giants make that pick, though, is another story.