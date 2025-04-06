NFL Players Weigh in on Shedeur Sanders's Pro Day Showing
At the Colorado Pro Day, all eyes were on quarterback Shedeur Sanders, including 14 New York Giants front office members, coaching, and scouting staff.
Sanders unofficially completed 65-of-69 throws, with three drops and one overthrow among his incomplete passes. He also flashed his accuracy on deep balls over 60 yards downfield and impressed scouts.
However, one thing that appeared during his throwing session was a ball pat before firing off a pass. Not only does a ball pat, otherwise known as “burping the baby,” delay the throw by a spit second, but a savvy defensive back can better time the ball's release to get into position for it.
New York Jets safety Andre Cisco noticed this after watching Sanders throw. He shared some advice for the future NFL quarterback on X, advising Sanders to "stop patting that ball."
The ball pats proved to be a non-factor during Sanders's collegiate career. Last season, Sanders led the FBS with a 74.0% completion rate and an adjusted completion rate of 81.8%, which placed him second in the nation.
Sanders also recorded 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, but his 1.3% turnover worth play rate placed him in a tie for third in the FBS. In four college seasons (two at Colorado and two at Jackson State), he has just 27 interceptions and 134 touchdowns.
Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton had a different perspective regarding Sandeers’ ball-patting, downplaying it somewhat and not viewing it as a long-term issue.
"I promise he can pat the ball and be just fine. If DBs was (sic) so good at breaking on ball pats, they’d all have 8+ picks a year,” Slayton said.
“Same guys that fall for a 2-man dagger concept and give up the dig on 3rd-&-long every season all season long talkin' bout a ball pat–what a joke."
The New York Giants hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Several mock drafts and analysts still believe that Sanders will be the third player selected on April 24 despite the Giants having added Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency.
The Giants continue to do their homework on Sanders. The two sides met at the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFL Combine. They are not believed to have met with him following his Pro Day, nor are they believed to have scheduled a private workout with him after he threw for league personnel.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll made an exception to his policy of not attending pro days. However, it’s unknown if he attended Colroado’s event specifically to see Sanders or some other prospects, such as cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter.
The NFL draft kicks off on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Will it be Sanders for the Giants at No. 3, Hunter, edge Abdul Carter, or someone else?
Stay tuned.
