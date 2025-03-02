Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Reflects on Giants Connections
As the New York Giants continue their search for a long-term solution under center, one name that could emerge as a draft target should they not opt for one of the top two quarterbacks (Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders) is Jaxson Dart. The Ole Miss signal-caller aims to close any gaps and prove to NFL teams he’s just as good of an option.
"I’ve just always been somebody that’s been process-driven," Dart said when reporters at the combine asked how his college experience has prepared him for the next level.
"I feel like I had a really good circle around me coaching-wise of guys who have a ton of NFL experience, so they know what it looks like. That’s been huge for me in my development."
One key figure in Dart’s development has been former Giants head coach Joe Judge, who assisted in Dart’s development with Ole Miss this past season. Dart spoke highly of Judge’s impact on his game preparation and fundamentals.
"Coach Judge is one of the most knowledgeable coaches I’ve ever been around. He knows every part of the game, even special teams. This year, he was huge for me for game prep and breaking down little fundamentals."
With the Giants holding the third overall pick in the upcoming draft, the quarterback position remains a hot topic. While many draft analysts have focused on Ward and Sanders, Dart remains confident in his ability to close the gap and prove himself.
"There are a lot of people who say a lot of different things, so I’m not trying to tie my head into anything like that," Dart said. "I’m somebody that’s process-driven. I just want to take it one day at a time."
Dart’s mentality aligns with the mindset Giants head coach Brian Daboll looks for in his players. Dart also revealed he’s had meaningful interactions with the Giants’ coaching staff, both at the Senior Bowl and during the Combine.
"Coach Daboll brings a ton of energy anytime you step into a room," Dart said. "That whole coaching staff--I’ve had a ton of experience working with. It’s been a lot of fun. They’re great people and, at the same time, great coaches."
Dart has also spoken highly of Giants legend Eli Manning, a fellow Ole Miss alumnus and someone he’s run into during his time at the Manning Passing Academy for advice about what it’s like to play in New York.
"Eli’s been great," Dart said. "He’s been a huge role model for me. We’ve definitely had those conversations. He’s a legend. Anytime you’re around that Hall of Fame style of player, you want to take little pieces and learn as much as you can."
Although he’s confident, Dart acknowledged the challenges of transitioning to the NFL, particularly regarding his presence in the pocket and making the right reads.
"There’s always going to be an adjustment period anytime you take a jump," he said. "For me, it’s about continuing to improve my footwork, taking longer drops, and working through my progressions quicker."
As the Giants weigh their quarterback options, Dart’s comments reflect a young quarterback ready to embrace whatever role comes his way, even if that means initially sitting behind a veteran.
"I’ve never sat on the bench before, so that would definitely be an adjustment," Dart admitted. "But I don’t think that’s a bad thing at all. When you’re playing behind a veteran quarterback who knows a ton about the game, you’ve got to be a sponge."
The Giants ' quarterback picture remains fluid, with free agency looming and the draft approaching. But Dart’s poise and connections to the Giant make him a name worth watching as the team navigates this pivotal offseason.