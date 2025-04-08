Penn State Safety Jaylen Reed Makes Pre-draft Visit to Giants
Add another draft prospect in a long line of top 30 and local visits for the New York Giants.
Penn State safety Jaylen Reed, a projected Day 2 prospect, posted a photo taken from inside the New York Giants’ team headquarters, confirming that he had been in for a recent visit.
Reed, 6-foot and 211 pounds is a native of Detroit, Michigan, who, , projects as a man-zone slot/nickel safety.
Reed told reporters during the Penn State pro day that he’s heard from teams that want him to play all three safety spots on their defenses, something he’s already done with the Nittany Lions.
“It’s a lot of pressure as a rookie, learning three positions, but that’s something I’ve been doing my whole life,” he said, .
Reed appeared in 50 games over four seasons for the Nittany Lions and finished with 181 tackles (110 solo), 13 tackles for loss, five interceptions, seven pass breakups, and 3.5 sacks.
After deciding to move on from Jason Pinnock, who signed with the 49ers, the Giants added Jevon Holland to their safety room in free agency. Holland is projected to start next to Tyler Nubin, the ta’s second-round draft pick last year.
Behind Holland and Nubin, the team has Dane Belton, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal.
They also have Anthony Johnson, Jr. and Raheem Layne on the roster. The latter suffered a season-ending meniscus injury in December of last year, a little more than a year after he tore his ACL in October 2023.
