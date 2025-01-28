Players to Watch at the Reese's Senior Bowl for Giants
Many in the football scouting world, including members from the New York Giants,, will be descending on Mobile, Alabama, as Senior Bowl practices get started on Tuesday morning.
If you are a Giants fan, there are a few players to watch at positions of need for the Giants. The direction the Giants take should shape how the draft may unfold for the Giants.
Here are a few players and scenarios that may bring them into play for the team that you should keep your eyes on as they begin working on the field.
Quarterbacks
Many expect the Giants to take either Miami quarterback Cam Ward or Colorado signal caller Shedeur Sanders with their pick, but what if they are not in the play?
It is pretty safe to assume that even if they do not get their quarterback in the first round, they will look to grade one in the subsequent rounds. Two names have been kicked around in circles since the end of the season.
Jalen Milroe, Alabama
If you are looking for pure, unadulterated upside, this young man has it. He has a strong arm, is running back fast, and is strong as an ox.
His 6-foot-2, 225-pound frame is sturdy enough to make it a business decision for any defensive back trying to come up and hit in as a runner, making it more difficult to get down as a passer.
He has had some virtuoso performances and games where he looked like he was taken out of the oven too soon.
Scouts and Giants fans will want to see which guy he can consistently tap into. Someone may get a first-round talent on Day 2 of the draft if it is the former.
Look for him to flash that physical freak ability and wow onlookers.
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
If you are looking for production, then Dart is the man. He has played on the big stages against the top competition.
In that Lane Kiffin offense, he has been able to sling the rock around and show off his talents as a passer. He has thrown for almost 12,0000 yards and 81 touchdowns in just 45 games over his four-year career.
He has a good arm and throws the ball with some anticipation. He is listed as 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, and although he is decently mobile, he has made his living throwing more than running.
Dart has the RPO read game down to a science based on his time in Kiffin’s system. Three straight seasons of the same system have given him a comfort level that is becoming increasingly unusual at the Power 4 level. He will yield it to his advantage in Mobile.
Defensive Line
Dexter Lawrence II hasn’t had a solid running mate alongside him since the Giants traded away Leonard Williams. Fortunately for Lawrence and the Giants, this defensive line class is several rounds deep with talent.
DT Deone Walker, Kentucky
If you are looking for someone to block out the sun, Walker is the perfect man for the job. At 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds, Walker is the perfect shade or disruptor of passing lanes for opposing quarterbacks.
He has the stretch to extend his long arms on blockers, and he has the power to negotiate double teams easily.
He has the power and speed to get across an offensive lineman’s face and cause disruption while displacing a gap.
He can detach from blockers and make tackles. He has a quality bull rush that he uses to win in pass rush situations.
This week will be critical as he tries to show evaluators that he has a motor that can last in the NFL. When he is rested, he can do damage, but when he gets a little worn down he loses his bite. This wee,k he will look to show improved cardio.
Edge David Walker, Central Arkansas
Don't let his size fool you. Walker plays bigger than his measurables would lead you to believe. He is freakishly athletic and knows how to use it to his advantage.
He starts with speed and transitions speed to power well. He also has a great motor, which he uses to chase plays down. He is not just a pass-rushing specialist but a major factor in run defense.
Watching Walker gives Dwight Freeney vibes. Look for him to make it difficult for these tall offensive tackles as they reach out to try and grab him.
He will use this week to prove he can hold up at the point of attack against bigger, stronger offensive tackles.
Offensive Line Depth
The Giants didn’t draft any offensive line help last year, though they appear to have found a promising prospect in undrafted interior offensive lineman Jake Kubas. But this unit still needs a lot more.
OL Clay Webb, Jacksonville State
Webb was a part of that Gamecock offensive line that elevated the program once they transitioned from FCS to FBS.
He is built like a center at 6-foot-3 and a little over 300 pounds and will certainly line up at center and guard as a prospect. He was the top center in the country coming out of high school, and at Jacksonville State, he became an FCS All-American at guard and an All-Conference USA selection.
He has a high football IQ and excellent aggression as a run blocker. He is athletic and uses that athleticism well in pass protection, climbing to second-level blocks, and getting on perimeter blocking. What he lacks in size, he makes up in technique.
OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
Tall and athletic offensive tackle who is used to playing in high-pressure games. He has been in the postseason or a championship game all five seasons of his collegiate career.
He knows what it means to sacrifice–he has moved his position around multiple times across the line wherever needed. Zebel comes from a team used to producing tough, hard-nosed offensive linemen.
He is comfortable in a dome or the elements, so where he is drafted will not be an issue. He has position flexibility as a guard and tackle. Played both positions at NDSU.
Extremely prideful run blocker who feeds off moving bodies in the run game but also possesses quick feet to combat defenders in pass protection.
Secondary Assistance
The Giants definitely need some more depth at cornerback and, if they lose safety Jason Pinnock to free agency, safety as well. Here are a couple of names to watch.
CB Tommi Hill, Nebraska
Hill is a long and athletic cornerback who would fit right in with the physiology of the Giants cornerback group.
The difference is that he will not need to fill out his frame; he is already 210 pounds with his 6-foot-plus height. He has highly developed ball skills, thanks partly to his time at Nebraska, where he went over to the offensive side as a wide receiver.
Similar to Trevon Diggs, who used his receiving skills to help him on defense, Hill leans on similar traits.
It allows him to pattern match well in coverage and attack the football while it's in the air. Hill will have a chance to turn heads against some quality names playing quarterback.
CB Darien Porter, Iowa State
Porter provides the combination of elite-level length and speed at cornerback. At over 6-foot-2 and 197 pounds, Porter has the size to make life difficult for the bigger X receivers in the NFL.
He is also believed to be a sub 4.4 forty runner, which means he has enough speed to run step for step with the truly explosive receivers. He uses his superior arm length to disrupt releases and muck up the timing between receiver and quarterback.
During the route, he has the reach to disrupt passes when they are thrown. It makes him a natural in press-man but also easily adaptable in zone because of his ability to use speed and his long arms to close the gap on passes.
This week, he will be looking to show that he can pick up concepts quickly and make up for his lack of experience.