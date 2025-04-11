Radio Talkshow Host Warns Teams Would Be Making a Mistake if They Passed on This Prospect
There has been a lot of discussion about the 2025 quarterback class this year, and among those who have been widely discussed is Colorado’s Sheduer Sanders.
There’s little debate that Sanders is a first round prospect, but where opinions vary is about how high in the round he grades out. That’s understandable since Sanders is widely regarded as the second best quarterback in what’s an otherwise thin talent pool.
His ranking within the first round likely has much to do with some of the other non-quarterbacks in this class such as his teammate Travis Hunter and Penn State’s Abdul Carter being considered more NFL ready.
But The Herd host Colin Cowherd believes that if a quarterback-needy team such as the Giants, who sit third in the draft order, were to pass on Sanders it would be a major mistake.
Herd believes Sanders has all the tools to be a high-level NFL starter, and he certainly has an impressive enough resume.
However, one of the knocks against Sanders has been the quality of opponents he’s faced, or most notably the fact that he only won one game against a nationally ranked team during his time in Colorado.
Cowherd, though, raised a valid point in saying it’s not so much about the quality of the competition as it is a question as to whether the player stood head and shoulders above his competition.
The FS1 host cited some of the elite quarterbacks at the pro level winning a lot of games in college playing with inferior talent to the competition, such as the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahones, the Bills’s Josh Allen, and former Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
Sanders, for what it’s worth, held his own against ranked competition, posting a 70% completion rating while totaling 295 yards per game while throwing 19 touchdowns and just four interceptions in those contests.
He also did so despite inconsistent offensive line play and the lack of a running game.
Sanders’ composure in the pocket, sharp mechanics, and football IQ have been impressive. At 6-foot-2 and roughly 215 pounds, Sanders combines size with mobility and a confident, calculated style of play.
While some critics have questioned his deep ball consistency and how well he’ll adapt to NFL speed, Cowherd sees a quarterback who checks all the critical boxes to be able to move to play at the next level.
One of Cowherd’s main points was that Sanders' showboating and seemingly immaturity at times might unfairly skew perception among NFL front offices with that old school mentality.
But he argued that, in today’s NFL, leadership, and media savvy matter more than ever and Sanders has grown up around the game in a way few prospects ever have.
Cowherd also pointed to Sanders' ability to adjust and lead at Colorado despite facing relentless pressure behind a struggling offensive line. His ability to extend plays and make quick decisions under a team that lacked talent was something that stood out watching the young prospect.
While projections as to where Sanders ends up in the first round vary, he should still be among the first quarterbacks taken in this year’s draft.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.