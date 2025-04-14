Report: Giants Plan to Hold Private Workout with QB Shedeur Sanders
Is there more smoke, or is there something there? That’s the question regarding the New York Giants and their intention to use the third overall pick in the draft.
While it’s widely believed that the Giants plan to eschew selecting a quarterback in favor of one of Colorado receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter or Penn State outside linebacker Abdul Carter, now comes word from ESPN insider Adam Schefter that the Giants are planning to have a private workout with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders on Thursday in Boulder, Colorado in front of a contingent of team officials.
Sanders was a popular choice for the Giants at No. 3 in many mock drafts earlier this year, but lately, the tide has shifted away from Sanders and more toward whichever one of Carter or Hunter is on the board.
That said, the Giants have spent a lot of time on Sanders since the fall, reportedly having someone in attendance at every one of the Buffaloes games.
Assistant general manager Brandon Brown was also spotted spending time in Boulder during the season.
Both head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen met with Sanders during the Shrine Bowl game, at the combine, and during the Buffaloes pro day, where Sanders, who didn’t work out at the Shrine Bowl or the combine, was said to have put on a show.
The Giants have veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston under contract, and it’s believed that they plan to carry the workload on offense for the 2025 season. But that doesn’t preclude the possibility of them drafting a quarterback, which Schoen told reporters at the combine he hoped to do.
It likely means that regardless of who the quarterback is and where he is drafted, that prospect will sit during his rookie season and learn from the veterans.
The NFL draft begins on April 24 live from Green Bay, Wisconsin.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.