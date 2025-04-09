Report: Giants Host Louisville QB Tyler Shough for Top 30 Visit
The New York Giants continue to do their due diligence on this year’s quarterbacks class, whose members they have viewed via the college all-star games, pro days, private workouts, and top-30 visits.
The latest quarterback prospect reportedly set to visit East Rutherford is Louisville signal caller Tyler Shough, whom ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported is visiting the Giants team facility on Wednesday.
Shough, 6-foot-5 and 219 pounds, is a draft prospect who has been quietly rising up several big boards.
An older prospect–he’ll be 26 years old–whose college career began in 2019, the same year the Giants thought they had their long-term answer at quarterback when they selected Daniel Jones out of Duke with the sixth overall pick, Shough has taken advantage of his fellow quarterbacks’ decision to skip workouts whenever teams have been present.
According to the Football Game Plan draft guide, Shough possesses athleticism, football IQ, and the ability to run a pro-style offense.
He is also mobile enough to scramble out of trouble and has enough speed to satisfy a team that might be looking to have him execute some designed quarterback runs.
Shough’s arm strength isn’t elite, but he can make the throws he needs to. He still needs to sharpen his decision-making, especially when under pressure and his first read is taken away from him. He’s had some past injury issues, but there is enough to develop and refine within his offerings.
Shough, voted the top quarterback for the National Team at the Senior Bowl, is listed as Dane Brugler’s (The Atheltic) fourth-ranked quarterback prospect in his newly released “The Beast.”
Shough has one year of starting experience consisting of eight or more games (last year with the Cardinals), so he’s a developmental prospect on whom Brugler has a second-round grade.
