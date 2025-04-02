Report: Giants Met with Texas Center Jake Majors at School's Pro Day
The New York Giants are among several teams who met with Texas center Jake Majors from the University of Texas during his pro day, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.
Majors has been lauded as a technician with an off-the-charts football IQ. Majors's NFL draft profile, written by Lance Zierlein, cites an unnamed AFC national scout who says Majors can “make protection adjustments on the fly like an NFL veteran.”
The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Majors, who played all his college snaps at center, finished his five-year career for the Longhorns, where he achieved a 98.5 pass-blocking efficiency rating. He has allowed just three sacks in his career and zero sacks surrendered in his last two seasons.
The Giants interest in Majors, who projected as a Day 3 prospect, is interesting because just two years ago, they selected John Michael Schmitz in the second round to presumably be their long-term starter at center.
While Schmitz hasn’t been a colossal disappointment, there are several concerns about the film he’s made in two seasons, which can best be described as “average.”
Schmitz’s game has lacked physicality and nimbleness. He’s had trouble sliding in pass pro and gaining run-blocking position with his below-average footwork, and he’s struggled to consistently hold his ground against the league’s nose tackles and stay on his feet.
Add to that two straight years of having to deal with injuries that kept him out of games, and there seems to be concern if Schmitz will ever hit his ceiling.
Pro Football Focus ranked Schmitz as the 56th overall center out of 65. Schmitz was also ranked as the 56th center in pass blocking, but the 20th ranked center in run blocking.
This isn’t to say that the Giants intend to move on from Schmitz as their starter, but perhaps they might be looking to add a young prospect to the mix, considering the veterans they already have who can play the position (Greg Van Roten and Austin Schlottmann) are not long-term options.
