Report: Giants Schedule Visits with Pair of Potential Late-round Prospects
It’s not just the Top 100 draft prospects that get invitations for top-30 visits with the New York Giants.
According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, two potential Day 3 draft picks—Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II and Florida State defensive lineman Joshua Farmer — are among those who will be brought in for a Top 30 visit with the team before the draft.
"I’ve been at the airport constantly," Farmer jokingly told Melo, confirming that in addition to the Giants, he had meetings scheduled with the Texans, Patriots, and Steelers, just to name a few.
The Giants need more depth on the defensive line behind star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence III, and they could target one in the later draft rounds from a very deep defensive line class.
Farmer can play next to Lawrence as a 3-tech, according to Pro Football Focus. He has appeared in 1,140 snaps lined up on the B-gap in three seasons at Florida State.
Farmer is more effective as a pass rusher than a run-stopper. Last season, he finished with a 71.4 pass-rush grade and a true pass-set pass-rush grade of 76.3 compared to a 61.0 run grade.
He also had a pass-rush win rate of 9.4% against a run-stop grade of 4.6%, which places him below the 50 percentile among defensive linemen with 300+ Snaps.
Farmer has appeared in 42 games with 32 starts over four seasons. He has recorded 80 career tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 35 hurries, six quarterback hits, and 44 run stops in his collegiate career.
At 6-foot-3 and 273 pounds and owning a 35-inch wingspan, Farmer is the prototypical size for a defensive lineman. He uses his arm length, power, and quick first step to attack the offensive lineman.
Farmer showcased his strength at the combine by putting up 26 bench press reps, ranking him fifth amongst defensive linemen.
His showing at the NFL Combine and Reese's Senior Bowl have improved his draft stock.
Gordon could be another late-round target for the Giants. The 21-year-old broke out in 2023 by leading the FBS with 1,732 yards and ranked second with 21 touchdowns. He also added 330 yards on 39 receptions and a touchdown.
However, his production dropped in 2024 as the Oklahoma State offensive line struggled to open lanes for him. Gordon finished the season with 880 yards and 13 touchdowns but averaged just 4.6 yards per carry instead of 6.1 in the 2023 season. He finished this season with a 75.8 overall PFF grade.
At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Gordon should be a more violent runner than he showed. Last season, he gained just 614 yards (ranked 92nd in the nation) after contact and forced just 41 missed tackles (tied for 90th nationwide). Still, that could be attributed to poor line play.
The Giants could look to the draft to select another running back despite drafting Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the fifth round last year. Devin Singletary will collect the last of his guaranteed money owed to him this coming season.
Behind him are Eric Gray and Dante Miller, two backs who have yet to really crack into the running back rotation. Gordon could provide a nice complement for Tracy in the rushing attack.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.