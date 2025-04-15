Report: Giants to Attend Private Workout for Alabama QB Jalen Milroe
The New York Giants are working to conclude their information-gathering process on the draft’s top quarterbacks this week before finalizing their draft board.
In addition to a date out inoulder to attend a private workout for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the Giants are also set to attend a private workout for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
New York has also reportedly attended or planned to attend private workouts for Louisville’s Tyler Should and Ole Miss’s Jaxson Dart.
The private workouts do not necessarily mean the team is intent on selecting one of the quarterbacks in the draft, let alone with the third overall pick.
Rather, it’s part of a multistep process the team uses to evaluate quarterbacks, which includes in-person scouting, attending All-Star games, combine meetings, pro day meetings, top-30 visits, and private workouts.
While the Giants are thought to be planning to select a quarterback from this year’s class, even that’s not a sure thing unless they plan to trade back into the bottom of the first round to ensure they can take advantage of the fifth-year option that comes with the rookie deals of first-round draft picks.
But if the Giants were to pass on selecting a quarterback in this draft, that would contradict general manager Joe Schoen’s pledge to “keep swinging” at the position until they got it right.
The NFL draft starts Thursday, April 24 at Green Bay’s historic Lambeau Field.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.