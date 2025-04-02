Report: Giants Attend Private Pro Day for UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger
The New York Giants continue to get in on as many pro days and private workouts held by draft prospects as possible, but another one that the team recently attended is raising eyebrows.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants were one of 30 teams represented at UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger's private pro day. The Giants sent inside linebackers coach John Egorugwu as part of their group to watch the 6-foot-2, 242 linebacker.
Schefter added that Egorugwu was one of three position coaches who met privately with Schwesinger during his private workout.
Although the Giants appear set at inside linebacker for this season with Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden projected as their starters, McFadden is in the final year of his rookie deal, and Okereke, who has two years remaining on his deal and who has a $14.463 million cap it for this year and for 2026, is set to collect the last of his guaranteed money owed ($3 million) this year.
Thus, it’s certainly possible that the Giants are thinking ahead regarding their starting inside linebacker tandem. Behind the starters, they have Darius Muasau, their sixth-round pick last year, and Dyontae Johnson, an undrafted free agent who spent most of last season on IR with an ankle injury.
Schwesinger, who missed the Bruins pro day while recovering from a hamstring issue, is an interesting prospect.
A former walk-on, he has just one year of actual playing experience, yet he plays the game like a four-year starter and can offer added value on special teams. Schwesinger offers legitimate sideline-to-sideline range, a consistent motor, and plays with discipline.
Schwesinger landed on CBS Sports analyst Ryan Wilson’s most recent top-100 prospect list as his 64th-highest prospect. Schwesinger is among the top 100 players on Pro Football Focus’s big board, currently ranked No. 52. He projects as a second-round pick among most mock drafts and big boards.
