South Carolina LB T.J. Brunson | At a Glance

The Giants took their third linebacker of the draft in South Carolina's T.J. Brunson at 238 overall in the NFL Draft.

Brunson was the team’s eight selection of the draft after acquiring this pick back in 2018 from the New Orleans Saints for cornerback Eli Apple.

Brunson was a very productive player at South Carolina, starting 38 career games and recording 283 tackles, with 164 being un-assisted, tenth all-time in school history.

He was the unanimous leader of the Gamecocks defense the past two years being named a captain in back-to-back seasons. His best year came as a junior in 2018, where he led his team with 106 tackles (7 best in the SEC), with 10.5 for a loss, and four sacks. This earned him the honor of co-Defensive MVP voted by his teammates sharing this accolade with 2019 first-round pick Javon Kinlaw.

Brunson will join a crowded Giants linebacker room after he was one-of-four players taken at this position by the team on Day 3.

These rookies will play and compete with each other for a backup spot; however, Brunson is mainly an inside linebacker, which will benefit his candidacy as there are only three of these players currently on the roster with Ryan Connelly returning from a torn ACL.

According to Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, Brunson is a prototypical inside backer who brings toughness and physicality to a defense, but who struggles with reactionary quickness, range, and pursuit of angles.

The Giants have certainly loaded up on linebackers in the draft and free agency, but there will be an opportunity for Brunson to prove his worth to the coaching staff once training camp begins this summer.

Round 7, No. 238: LB T.J. Brunson

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 230 pounds

South Carolina (Senior)