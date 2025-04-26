The Giants Add Size and Aggression on Defense with IDL Darius Alexander
The New York Giants went into Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft looking to find depth at several positions. One position many fans hoped the team explored was defensive tackle, someone to be an interior defensive line running mate with Dexter Lawrence II.
With the 65th pick, the team added Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander. Alexander spent five seasons as a rocket and became a force over his final two seasons.
During that time, he had 76 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks. He also added eight pass deflections. He has the size and athleticism to be an every-down defensive tackle.
What's to Love?
Alexander has legit defensive front flexibility. He can play as a 3-technique in a 40-yard front, a 4-tech in a 30-yard front, or a nose in pass-rush situations. His presence represents the flexibility they should be trying to develop on the defense.
He is dominant against run blockers. He has heavy hands that are used to batter offensive linemen. He also possesses a reach that allows him to extend away and keep his body from being covered up and controlled by blockers.
He can displace the line of scrimmage and control the point of attack. He can also anchor down and make it difficult to move off the spot, which helps him maintain gap integrity.
He then uses his long arms and athletic frame to detach from the blocker when the back attacks the gap and makes the tackle.
What Needs to Improve?
Alexander still has a tendency to play high at times. When he raises his pads, he becomes much easier to control for offensive linemen. That is usually when you see him get displaced on the line. As long as he stays low, he normally wins the battle.
In addition, his feet are not always moving at the pace necessary to stay on top of a blocker. That can result in the opponent reaching and covering him up on outside runs or sealing and walling him off on inside runs.
He really enjoys fighting with offensive linemen, sometimes to the detriment of the defensive strategy. Defensive linemen's job is to control the blocker and manage the gap, but they must beware of the ball carrier so that they can disengage and attack the ball carrier.
Alexander can get so caught up in fighting with offensive linemen that he does not notice the ball carrier flying by him.
The biggest issue is his ability as a pass rusher. He does not have that electric burst that allows a defensive lineman to put a pass blocker in peril when the ball is snapped.
He has longer, heavier steps that are great against the run but do not help in pass rushing. These steps also make him slower on stunts, twists, and other line movements.
How He Fits
Alexander is a young, athletic, big-bodied defender who still has not reached his zenith. With all of the young athletic speed guys on the team now, the Giants needed another phone booth fighter.
Alexander will bring toughness and nastiness to the defense's interior, improving their ability to be more stout on the inside against the run. He will be able to play next to Lawrence inside or come in and take some of Lawrence's reps, which could improve his durability deeper into the season.
