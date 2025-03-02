The Might Be Giants: Day 3 NFL Combine Risers
On Day 3 of the NFL Combine, the running backs, wide receivers, and quarterbacks took the field, and speed leveled up.
Most of the quarterbacks did not participate in the testing, and as expected, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward did not throw.
The running backs started the show and let it be known that players needed to run under 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash to qualify. Fourteen backs ran under that number, and three ran sub 4.4 seconds.
Even without Ashton Jeanty and Cam Skattabo going through drills, there were still many great performances.
When the receivers took the field, Tetairoa McMillan did not perform well with the group, but the group overall still performed extremely well, as ten receivers recorded sub-4.4 in the 40-yard dash.
Here are some standouts from Day 3’s workouts.
RB Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
Everyone knows that Tuten is a speedster, but many, myself included, wondered just how explosive he was compared to all of the talented backs in this draft class.
Well, the results came in, and Tuten showed that he belonged among the best athletes in this draft and was the standard. He finished first among running backs in two of the three major testing drills.
His 4.32 forty time was fourth is the fifth fastest of the combine this year. His 1.49 10-yard split was tied with four others for the best in the draft. He was first among backs in the vertical jump.
His 40.5-inch jump was the sixth-highest at the combine. He finished fourth in the Broad. His 10-foot-10 jump was the best among all the running backs.
He went smoothly through his on-field workouts, caught most passes, and looked fast doing everything.
RB DJ Giddens, Kansas State
The 6-foot 212-pound Wildcat product ran a 4.43 40-yard dash with a 1.53 10-yard split. That was a great time for him to show the speed accompanying his agility.
He also recorded a 4.33 in the pro agility. He also showed explosiveness in the jumps. His 39.5-inch vertical jump was second among all running backs, and his 10-foot-10 broad jump was second only to Quinshon Judkins, who recorded an 11-foot broad jump.
Giddens ran through the on-field workouts and looked every bit as agile as he did on the field during the games. His change of direction was fluid, and he exhibited soft hands during the pass-catching drills.
WR Isaac Teslaa, Arkansas
Teslaa is a big receiver who primarily worked from the slot. During his media availability, he came to the combine with a lot of confidence and then backed it up when he hit the field for testing.
When his size was checked, he measured 6 feet 4 inches and 214 pounds, with 31-inch arms and 10-inch hands.
He started his performance showing his explosion with a 39.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot-9 broad jump. He then ran a fast 4.43 40-yard dash and 1.51 10-yard dash.
During his on-field workout, several times, he received bad passes but was able to adjust and bring them in. He moved well and got in and out of breaks with smooth transitions.
He also finished with the agility drills. He recorded a 6.85 three-cone drill and the best pro agility time, a 4.05 masterpiece. Teslaa took full advantage of his opportunity.
WR Chimere Dike, Florida
Dike followed up a good senior season at Florida with a successful workout at the combine.
He showed elite speed with a 4.34-second 40-yard dash with a 1.51 10-yard split. He showed explosiveness in his two top-10 performances in the jumps.
He recorded a 38.5-inch vertical jump, eighth among receivers, and a 10-foot-8 broad jump, seventh among receivers.
He impressed by also going through the agility drills. His 6.78 three-cone drill was fifth out of the 12 receivers who performed.
He also recorded a 4.27 pro agility time. Dike has a good on-field workout that matches his testing performance. He caught the catchable passes and looked fluid getting in and out of his breaks.
QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
Most of the quarterbacks who threw at the combine struggled with their performances. Accuracy and arm strength were issues. Dart stood out among the guys throwing.
Although his footwork seemed inconsistent, his accuracy was on point. Most of the time, he placed the football exactly where he wanted it to be. Dart's arm strength was the most noticeable trait that separated him from the other quarterbacks.
The ball jumped out of his hand and suddenly reached its destination. One of the most memorable throws was on a deep corner route, where he could drive the football without much loft.
It felt like he walked the football 50 yards down the field and handed it to the receiver. He took the pole position for QB3 in the draft.