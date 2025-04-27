The New York Giants' Most Promising Draft Pick
The question of who is the best draft pick in the New York Giants' 2025 class perfectly sums up the three-day stretch that Joe Schoen and the front office put together this past week. And that's because it is difficult to answer.
The Giants' general manager addressed most of the roster's remaining needs, adding several prospects who can help elevate the franchise.
Abdul Carter is the best player. Jaxson Dart is arguably the most important selection. Cam Skattebo is my favorite of New York's incoming rookies and a feel-good choice overall.
But the best pick? He lies in the trenches and loves to take his opponents' will.
Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander addresses one of the team's most significant weaknesses from last season: insufficient resistance against the run.
The Giants allowed 2,316 total rushing yards during the 2024-25 campaign, which ranked 27th in the NFL.
They also sustained significant damage after missed tackles, allowing 6.3 yards per miss. That amounted to 1,081 yards throughout the season. Only three teams ranked worse in this crucial category.
The quarterback dilemma defined this offseason, and rightly so, but reinforcing the defensive line was essential. Schoen hopes he has identified the right man for the job.
Darius Alexander offers nice value in the third round.
Several NFL Draft analysts viewed Alexander as a second-round talent. Pro Football Focus had him at No. 49 on its big board. Although mocks and rankings contain inaccuracies, evidence suggests that New York got a steal with the No. 65 selection.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pound defensive lineman looks and acts the part of an effective run-stopper. He played 58 games with the Rockets and recorded seven and a half sacks and 29 solo tackles across the last two years. Alexander even recorded a pick-six in 2024.
But his elite 90.3 run defense grade in 2024, per PFF, best describes the value he can bring to the Meadowlands.
Alexander's ability to clog up running holes and get to the quarterback makes him an exciting addition to a team that wants to build around its defense. He further showcases his versatility by pushing through linemen from wide angles, which Nick Falato, the main draft profile writer for New York Giants on SI, notes below.
Through physicality, noticeable athleticism, and notable length—34-inch arms—Alexander can provide vital support to a Giants D-Line that will feature Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux.
He may be a Day 2 guy, but the 24-year-old could also be the missing piece to what has the potential of becoming a first-rate front seven. Given his skill set and the team's needs, Alexander should have a prime opportunity to climb the depth chart.
Joe Schoen snatched a potential game-changer at the top of the third round. Others will get more attention if the New York Giants enjoy a massive breakthrough in the next season or two, but Alexander will likely have played a key role in the possible resurgence.
