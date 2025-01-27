They Might Be Giants: 2025 Shrine Bowl Day 2 Standouts
On Day 2 of Shrine Bowl practices, players, including the New York Giants, emerged as those many will want to keep their eyes on throughout this offseason process.
The best reps are separating themselves from the ordinary reps. It allows us to be more critical of good reps and look for special ones. Many players have stood out, but others have separated themselves from the good performers.
Those players could be moving up draft boards as we speak. Let’s look at some guys who have distinguished themselves on Day 2 of practices.
WR Jimmy Horn Jr., Colorado
The speedster has been going off over the first two days of practice. Many have said that he has been the best receiver in the practices.
He has impressed with his ability to separate from defenders and to get in and out of breaks quickly.
He is built a lot more sturdy than many believed coming into the week, and that allows him to play through contact. Horn may be in play as a day two selection.
C Drew Kendall, Boston College
Kendall is the son of long-time NFL offensive lineman Pete Kendall, and the apple does not seem to have fallen far from the tree.
Boston College has a reputation for producing poised and disciplined offensive linemen. Kendall impressed onlookers as he routinely held off many of the defensive tackles who impressed over the first two days of practices.
At 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, Kendall is not the biggest prospect but his strong technique and ability to handle bigger defensive linemen will endear him to scouts and front office personnel.
C Thomas Perry, Middlebury
Perry has handled himself well as he transitions to center this week. He has been able to hold up against some really impressive defensive tackles on the interior.
His footwork has been good and his ball handling has been impressive for someone who has not spent a lot of time snapping the ball or operating from the center.
The D3 All-American has transitioned well against much higher competition, proving that he belongs among the best players at the position.
CB Cobee Bryant, Kansas
Some have referred to the Kansas cornerback as the best player on the East team. He continued showing that on Day 2 of practices, consistently getting his hands on the football all day.
He broke up three passes during the various drill sessions. He also pulled in an interception during team drills, he was able to attack the football on a shallow crossing route.
He is long, and his 5-foot-11, 171-pound frame could use more muscle. Despite his slight build, he is very physical at the line of scrimmage. In his first two days of work, he has played better than any cornerback.
RB Raheim Sanders, South Carolina
Sanders has stood out over the first two days thanks to his impressive combination of size and speed. At 6-foot and 224 pounds, Sanders has the body to withstand blitzing linebackers in pass protection.
It also makes it difficult for the first tackler to bring him down as a runner. Although full contact has been limited. He has done a good job running through arm tackles and running away from defenders.
A back like Sanders could be a great complement to Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the Giants backfield.
Edge Fadil Diggs, Syracuse
Diggs is another intriguing Syracuse prospect who caught people’s attention during day 2 of practices.
At 6-foot-4 and 258 pounds, he has a frame that most coaches looking for an edge rusher covet. In pass-rushing drills, he flashed some traits that will certainly make scouts and evaluators go back to the film and check out what he was doing in the 2024 season.