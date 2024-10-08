They Might Be Giants: Five Standouts from College Football Week 6's Action
Week 6 of the college football season was loaded with big-time performances by familiar and unfamiliar faces. We saw young stars shining bright under the spotlight. Prospect stocks are rising and falling as everyone begins to hit their strides.
Here are our five 2025 NFL Draft prospects from Week 6 who could fit a New York Giants need.
Edge Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
The edge group eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft has been fun to watch. The biggest names coming into the season aren't necessarily wrecking games, but guys like Donovan Ezeiruaku have risen to the occasion and taken the bull by the horns.
Ezeiruaku has been a consistent thorn in the side of opposing offenses. He lives in the backfield every game. He has six sacks, six quarterback hits, one forced fumble, and 14 pressures on the season.
He is coming off a game against Virginia, finishing with eight pressures, one quarterback hit, and seven tackles.
Ezeiruaku has been one of the better pass rushers in the nation this season. The production combined with athletic tools, he is sure to find a home on Day 2 of the NFL Draft this April.
RB Phil Mafah, Clemson
After waiting behind Will Shipley, Phil Mafah is the lead back for the Clemson Tigers. The 6-1, 230-pound ball carrier is coming off his best season performance against Florida State.
He finished the game with 25 carries for 154 yards on 6.2 yards per carry (Season-highs in carries and rushing yards). Mafah is a physical downhill runner with good vision and patience.
He has the frame and ability to be a workhorse back at the next level. Clemson's offense is better when they feed Mafah the football.
WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa St.
Jayden Higgins is one of the most under-the-radar wide receivers in college football. He is a smooth-moving, big-body pass catcher.
At 6-4, 215 pounds, Higgins is a ball-winner at the catch point. He has quietly put together a good and productive season as the Cyclones continue their undefeated win streak.
Coming off his best game of the season against Baylor, Higgins caught eight of his 11 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown. He has the size of a traditional X-receiver but brings alignment versatility to play as a "big/power slot" as well.
The Giants could use a guy with his size, ball skills, and catch radius to team with Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson.
Edge Landon Jackson, Arkansas
Landon Jackson's 2024 season had been underwhelming. In Week 6, he finally broke out and made his impact as a pass rusher felt in the Razorbacks' biggest game of the season against the number four ranked Tennessee Volunteers.
Jackson finished the game with six pressures and a sack. He did a good job making the Vols' young quarterback uncomfortable in the pocket. Jackson has outstanding size and stature; he just needs to finish the season strong and not be a one-week wonder this year.
CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss
Ole Miss went into the transfer portal to fix their defense, hoping to make the college football playoffs. Cornerback Trey Amos is one of the additions that deserves more recognition.
Amos had a nice performance against South Carolina last weekend. He was targeted six times, allowing four receptions for 42 yards, and added a pass breakup and an interception.
The Giants remain a defense with a need at cornerback. If Amos continues this level of play, he will be a name to watch on Day 2.