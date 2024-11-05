They Might Be Giants: Top Draft Prospects from College Football Week 10
Week 10 of the College Football season is in the books, and these five potential New York Giants draft prospects improved their 2025 NFL Draft stock with strong performances.
WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa St.
Iowa State's big-body and versatile wide receiver Jayden Higgins continued his strong 2024 campaign.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound pass catcher reeled in ten receptions for 140 yards receiving and one touchdown.
Higgins is an outstanding ball-winner at the catch point while winning with good route running/movements at his size.
Higgins displayed his red zone value with good body control, hand-eye coordination, and leaping ability.
The Giants need a big body outside receiver with positional flexibility to lessen the sting of potentially losing Darius Slayton at the end of the season to free agency. Jayden Higgins can help in that regard.
CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio St.
In a tightly contested matchup, Ohio St top CB Davison Igbinosun proved his worth with a big end zone interception before the half. This saved seven points and maintained the Buckeye's lead. Igbinosun was physical, handsy, and ultra-competitive at the catch point.
His interception was one of the most game-changing and pivotal defensive plays during week 10's college football action.
Deonte Banks needs a running mate across the defensive formation, and Igbinosun has the physical and mental ability to fit that role.
Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Abdul Carter's team did not protect their home field and win the game today, but he performed well.
Considering he was facing Ohio State's starting left guard at left tackle. Carter dealt with double teams and chip blocks earlier in the game, but once he got the chance to rush the passer against Donovan Jackson one-on-one, he feasted.
Carter notched three pressures, a pass rush win rate of 26.1%, and two sacks. His first-step explosiveness and bend caused issues for the Buckeyes offensive tackles. He has game-changing pass-rush ability and upside.
RB Omarion Hampton, RB, UNC
Ashton Jeanty is the consensus RB1, but do not be surprised if Omarion Hampton has the better NFL career.
Hampton is having an outstanding 2024 college football season. Hampton is displaying that with or without a top 3 drafted quarterback, he can carry the offensive weight on his shoulders.
He is built similarly to Nick Chubb, Hampton was Tarheel's leading rusher and receiver in their win against Florida State.
Hampton finished the game with 265 total yards from scrimmage, with 175 coming on the ground while adding four rushing touchdowns. He is a strong and physical runner with a three-down skill set that NFL teams should covet.
IDL James Carpenter, IDL, Indiana
In a blowout victory over Michigan State on the road, Indiana's defensive front led the charge. They pressured Aidan Chiles 21 times with three hits and six sacks on the night.
Interior defensive lineman James Carpenter was a major contributor to those statistics. He finished the game with five pressures and a sack.
Carpenter's relentless motor and infectious effort were on display for four quarters. Not to forget about his active hands as a pass rusher to work his way past blockers. A potential day-3 pick to help bolster a defensive line room for the better.