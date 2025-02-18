They Might Be Giants: Underrated Defensive Line Prospects to Watch at 2025 Combine
The NFL Combine begins next week, and it’s a chance for fans to see prospects discussed by talent evaluators and draftniks.
Most of those names have become household names by the time they reach the combine, but what about the other players you have not heard of before? Many of them have a legitimate chance to end up on your roster.
This series aims to shed some light on some prospects who have gone relatively under the radar throughout the off-season evaluation process and are looking to make a splash with their performance at the NFL Combine.
In this installment, we look at the defensive line. It is a diverse group that provides needs across the line. From run pluggers to edge rushers, 73 prospects represent them all.
Let’s explore a few prospects looking to impress on February 27, the first day of on-field workouts.
IDL Ty Robinson, Nebraska
At 6-6 and 310 pounds, Robinson showed the versatility needed to play at the next level. He has lined up everywhere across the line. He also showed his willingness to work for his opportunity.
Despite being a four-star recruit with offers everywhere, he did not find immediate success at Nebraska. It took him several years to become a mainstay on their defensive unit, and his final season was his breakout year.
He tallied 37 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks. His massive frame is accompanied by a quick first step when he bursts off the line. That enables him to get on the shoulder of a guard quickly and forces him to open his gate.
He maintains gap integrity and uses his strong hands to control blockers at the point of attack. He will hopefully use the combine to show improved lateral quickness and long speed.
IDL Tyler Batty, BYU
Another versatile defensive lineman, Batty, can play on the edge or as a 3-technique. At 6-5 and 275 pounds, he has a frame that could hold more weight if his future is on the interior or lean out if he is destined to play on the edge.
He is almost 25 years old. He is a bit older because he went on a two-year mission for his church.
Where he shined at BYU was his ability to control his area against the run. He has powerful hands and explosiveness off the line, which helped him re-establish the line of scrimmage.
He was excellent at controlling his blocker, diagnosing the play, and shedding the blocker to make a play or just close down the gaps so others could make the play.
He averaged over 50 tackles for three straight seasons. He was not a sack monster in college, only amassing 16.5 in 53 games, but he possesses tools and will look to show the ability to be an improved pass rusher at the combine.
DT Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
With a name like Tonka, you should assume durability, which is exactly what Hemingway displayed throughout his time with the Gamecocks. Since his freshman season, he has appeared in 61 games.
At 6-3 and 288 pounds, many consider him an undersized defensive tackle prospect, and he was overshadowed on the defense thanks to some ultra-athletic edge rushers playing around him.
Make no mistake: Hemingway’s presence at nose guard and 3-technique made it possible for those edge rushers to run wild and cause chaos in the backfield. He also understands how to get his hands on the football.
He had nine pass deflections and six fumble recoveries over the last three seasons. His 112 tackles over five seasons may look pedestrian, but his impact is impossible to miss. He worked for his spot, and once he had it, he never relinquished it. The combine will allow him to show his size, power, and athleticism to be a disruptor in the backfield.
DT Zeek Biggers, Georgia Tech
Biggers is an interior defensive lineman. He is massive and has shown surprising quickness for his size. He had consistently performed for the Yellow Jackets since his freshman season, when he appeared in nine games.
He accounted for 95 tackles over his final three seasons with Tech. That included nine tackles for loss. His size and strength allowed him to naturally anchor down against double teams and maintain his gap integrity.
He has excelled in gap control and working as part of a unit. He understands his role and how it affects the other players on defense. He was a big reason Georgia Tech upset Miami in 2023 and 2024.
The Hurricanes could not dominate with their downhill rushing attack, which threw off their entire offense. The combine will give Biggers a chance to show his fitness.
Many teams will be interested in his weight. It will also be a chance to show the explosiveness and lateral quickness necessary to be effective in the NFL.
DE Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State
Hassanein needed only one season with the pads on to impress a college and earn a scholarship. At Boise State, the former top-ranked Crossfit athlete in his home country of Cairo, Egypt, spent his first two seasons learning the game and understanding how to use his fitness skills to make him the best football player he can be.
Once he did, he became an absolute force in the Mountain West. He recorded 101 tackles, including 33 for loss and 22 sacks over his final two seasons on the blue turf in Boise, Idaho.
He has an explosive first step, and his ability to convert speed to power shows up in his bull rush, one of his best weapons as a pass rusher. He adds a strong punch, which helps him get blockers on their heels and off balance. He has improved his understanding of the game and does a good job of diagnosing plays.
The combine will allow him to show exactly how athletic he is in that 6-3, 270-pound frame. He could see himself working upward in the draft if he shows athleticism.
Next, we will look at some linebackers working with the defensive line.
