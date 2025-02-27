Giants Country

They Might Be Giants: Underrated Receiver Prospects to Watch at 2025 Combine

Coach Gene Clemons looks at some possible off-the-radar options for the Giants as X-receivers who are participating at the combine.

Gene Clemons

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jayden Higgins (9) catches a pass in front of Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Kyan McDonald (38) during the second half at AT&T Stadium.
Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jayden Higgins (9) catches a pass in front of Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Kyan McDonald (38) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Giants will likely have a sneaky need at wide receiver, specifically at the X-receiver, if, as expected, pending unrestricted free agent Darius Slayton leaves the team.

Even if it is not as special as many believe the 2024 draft class was, there are a lot of talented pass catchers in this 2025 receiver class. The Giants should be looking to grab a big-bodied X receiver who can man the outside and either be a menace in the short to intermediate range or a guy who blows the top off the defense deep. 

Luckily, all types of guys in this draft fit the description. So, the emphasis was on players who are X-receivers and can fill a viable role on the team. Let’s look at some guys you probably have not heard much about. 

Jayden Higgins
Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jayden Higgins (9) and Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Kyan McDonald (38) in action during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils . / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

At 6-4 and 217 pounds, Higgins' frame still looks like it could hold more weight without jeopardizing athleticism. 

He knows how to create separation and does a great job tracking the football downfield. His best attribute is his hands. He rarely drops a pass, which is evident in his production at Iowa State. 

In his senior year, he caught 87 passes for 1183 yards and nine touchdowns. That type of production is not by chance. 

At the combine, everyone will be looking to see if there is elite athleticism that comes with the frame and a prospect that worked himself from relative obscurity coming out of high school into a Day 2 NFL selection. 

Elic Ayomanor
Nov 23, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (13) warms up before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Elic Ayomanor, Stanford

Two years of great production in the Pac-12 and then the ACC put this young man in a position to be a valuable player in the NFL. 

He is an excellent route runner and excels in the intermediate areas. He knows how to find open windows in zone defenses. 

At 6-2 and 210 pounds, he has the size and physicality to take the constant shots that come with catching shorter routes. 

He is also big enough to absorb hits and gain more yards. The combine will be his chance to show his speed and explosiveness and assess whether he will be a guy to throw 50/50 balls towards.

Pat Bryant
Nov 23, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) attempts to male a catch during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Pat Bryant, Illinois

Bryant has a clutch gene. He had three game-winning receptions in the final two minutes or overtime of a game. 

At 6-2 and 207 pounds, his frame screams, “Throw it to me when you need a catch,” and that is exactly who he became at Illinois. He is one of the most reliable intermediate receiving weapons in college football. 

He knows how to create separation in smaller spaces and works sideline routes well. 

He also knows how to find the endzone. His 10 touchdowns this past season tied him for the Illinois record with Brandon Lloyd. 

With him manning the outside, it will keep defenders honest and prevent them from leaning towards the interior receivers or routes. 

If he plans to thrive in the league as an outside threat, he will want to show his athleticism and possibly even strength. 

Dont’e Thornton Jr.
Tennessee’s Dont’e Thornton (1) during a Tennessee football fall practice, in Knoxville, Tenn., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dont’e Thornton Jr., Tennessee

On film, Thornton has one of the best-looking size and speed combinations in this draft. He is 6-5 and 215 pounds, and he still does not look fully developed physically. 

His catch radius is obviously ridiculous, and he uses it to haul in passes other receivers just can not get to. He is not a very prolific receiver; he only had 65 receptions in his four-year collegiate career. 

What is special is his 21.9 yards per reception average. His senior year, that number was three yards more. 

Expect Thornton to put on a show at the combine. If he does, he may have the chance to make the biggest jump of all the receivers in this draft. 

After all, potential, especially deep threat potential, is what the draft is all about. 

Roc Taylor
Dec 17, 2024; Frisco, TX, USA; Memphis Tigers wide receiver Roc Taylor (3) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Toyota Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Roc Taylor, Memphis

At 6-2 and 215 pounds, Taylor is a strong, sturdy receiver. Over his final two seasons at Memphis, he amassed 135 receptions and 2,033 yards. He emerged as the go-to intermediate receiver for the Tigers. 

He has great footwork and gets in and out of breaks very quickly. He knows how to use his body to shield defensive backs, which makes him good at grabbing contested passes. 

Taylor is also good after the catch and has more wiggle than you would think for a receiver his size. 

The combine will give him the chance to show his explosiveness and agility. Those will be major components of his game at the next level. 

We will conclude our off-the-radar look at prospects invited to the combine with the big boys up front as the offensive linemen will take center stage to end the combine.

More Underrated Combine Prospects to Watch

manual

Published
Gene Clemons
GENE CLEMONS

Gene "Coach" Clemons has been involved with the game of football for 30 years as a player, coach, evaluator, and journalist.  Clemons has spent time writing for the Worcester Telegram and Gazette, Bridgton News, Urbana Daily Citizen, Macon Telegraph and footballgameplan.com.  He has a YouTube channel called "Coach Gene Clemons" where you can find his popular "X&O The Joes" series as well as other football related content. 

Home/Draft