They Might Be Giants: Underrated Receiver Prospects to Watch at 2025 Combine
The New York Giants will likely have a sneaky need at wide receiver, specifically at the X-receiver, if, as expected, pending unrestricted free agent Darius Slayton leaves the team.
Even if it is not as special as many believe the 2024 draft class was, there are a lot of talented pass catchers in this 2025 receiver class. The Giants should be looking to grab a big-bodied X receiver who can man the outside and either be a menace in the short to intermediate range or a guy who blows the top off the defense deep.
Luckily, all types of guys in this draft fit the description. So, the emphasis was on players who are X-receivers and can fill a viable role on the team. Let’s look at some guys you probably have not heard much about.
Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
At 6-4 and 217 pounds, Higgins' frame still looks like it could hold more weight without jeopardizing athleticism.
He knows how to create separation and does a great job tracking the football downfield. His best attribute is his hands. He rarely drops a pass, which is evident in his production at Iowa State.
In his senior year, he caught 87 passes for 1183 yards and nine touchdowns. That type of production is not by chance.
At the combine, everyone will be looking to see if there is elite athleticism that comes with the frame and a prospect that worked himself from relative obscurity coming out of high school into a Day 2 NFL selection.
Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
Two years of great production in the Pac-12 and then the ACC put this young man in a position to be a valuable player in the NFL.
He is an excellent route runner and excels in the intermediate areas. He knows how to find open windows in zone defenses.
At 6-2 and 210 pounds, he has the size and physicality to take the constant shots that come with catching shorter routes.
He is also big enough to absorb hits and gain more yards. The combine will be his chance to show his speed and explosiveness and assess whether he will be a guy to throw 50/50 balls towards.
Pat Bryant, Illinois
Bryant has a clutch gene. He had three game-winning receptions in the final two minutes or overtime of a game.
At 6-2 and 207 pounds, his frame screams, “Throw it to me when you need a catch,” and that is exactly who he became at Illinois. He is one of the most reliable intermediate receiving weapons in college football.
He knows how to create separation in smaller spaces and works sideline routes well.
He also knows how to find the endzone. His 10 touchdowns this past season tied him for the Illinois record with Brandon Lloyd.
With him manning the outside, it will keep defenders honest and prevent them from leaning towards the interior receivers or routes.
If he plans to thrive in the league as an outside threat, he will want to show his athleticism and possibly even strength.
Dont’e Thornton Jr., Tennessee
On film, Thornton has one of the best-looking size and speed combinations in this draft. He is 6-5 and 215 pounds, and he still does not look fully developed physically.
His catch radius is obviously ridiculous, and he uses it to haul in passes other receivers just can not get to. He is not a very prolific receiver; he only had 65 receptions in his four-year collegiate career.
What is special is his 21.9 yards per reception average. His senior year, that number was three yards more.
Expect Thornton to put on a show at the combine. If he does, he may have the chance to make the biggest jump of all the receivers in this draft.
After all, potential, especially deep threat potential, is what the draft is all about.
Roc Taylor, Memphis
At 6-2 and 215 pounds, Taylor is a strong, sturdy receiver. Over his final two seasons at Memphis, he amassed 135 receptions and 2,033 yards. He emerged as the go-to intermediate receiver for the Tigers.
He has great footwork and gets in and out of breaks very quickly. He knows how to use his body to shield defensive backs, which makes him good at grabbing contested passes.
Taylor is also good after the catch and has more wiggle than you would think for a receiver his size.
The combine will give him the chance to show his explosiveness and agility. Those will be major components of his game at the next level.
We will conclude our off-the-radar look at prospects invited to the combine with the big boys up front as the offensive linemen will take center stage to end the combine.