New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: SAF Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma

Robert Spears-Jennings, SAF

Height: 6’2

Weight: 205 lbs

Class: Senior

School: Oklahoma

Hands: 10 ⅜”

Arm length: 32 ½”

40-yard-dash: 4.32s

10-yard-split: 1.51s

Vertical: 35”

Broad Jump: 10’5”

Short-shuttle: 4.43s

STATS

A former four-star recruit out of Broken Arrow High School in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, where he was the third player from his state and the twelfth safety during the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Spears-Jennings was an impressive wide receiver in high school, recording 36 catches for 628 yards with eight touchdowns as a senior in high school.

Spears-Jennings played 1,503 defensive snaps at Oklahoma; he is a two-year starter who had 38 career STOPS and a solid missed tackle rate of just 10.5%. He allowed five touchdowns in coverage and has only committed two penalties through his four seasons.

Spears-Jennings was versatile enough to play single-high, slot-man, and in the box. Spears-Jennings accepted an invitation to the East West Shrine Bowl.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (3) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Strengths

Excellent Size/Speed athlete w/ impressive explosiveness

Very good length

Muscular build – impressive

Swift change of direction ability + smooth fluidity

Excellent speed and acceleration

Good feet in transitions – stays low and explosive

Speed + long-strides = excellent range

Packs a PUNCH on contact

Will punish receivers over the middle of the field

Very good in run support – quick and low into contact

Physical tackler with good stopping power

Versatile on the backend

Weaknesses

Surrenders leverage in coverage – relied on AA to disrupt

Must be more disciplined with leverage as nickel

Timing/anticipation in man coverage is below-average

Could be better at fighting off blocks once he stacks

Eyes/reaction on route breaks

Too many busted coverages

Summary

Traits on Traits on Traits – Robert Spears-Jennings is the prototype size/speed safety with two-years of starting experience in Brett Venables’ defense.

Spears-Jennings is a physical hitter that sets a tone over the middle of the field, and in run support; he also has range and the movement skills to operate in the middle of the field.

There are still consistency issues with his reaction timing, eye-recognition, and man coverage, but he remains a high-upside bet who can eventually be a starting safety in the NFL.

GRADE: 6.21

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