New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: SAF Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma
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Robert Spears-Jennings, SAF
- Height: 6’2
- Weight: 205 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: Oklahoma
- Hands: 10 ⅜”
- Arm length: 32 ½”
- 40-yard-dash: 4.32s
- 10-yard-split: 1.51s
- Vertical: 35”
- Broad Jump: 10’5”
- Short-shuttle: 4.43s
- STATS
A former four-star recruit out of Broken Arrow High School in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, where he was the third player from his state and the twelfth safety during the 2022 recruiting cycle.
Spears-Jennings was an impressive wide receiver in high school, recording 36 catches for 628 yards with eight touchdowns as a senior in high school.
Spears-Jennings played 1,503 defensive snaps at Oklahoma; he is a two-year starter who had 38 career STOPS and a solid missed tackle rate of just 10.5%. He allowed five touchdowns in coverage and has only committed two penalties through his four seasons.
Spears-Jennings was versatile enough to play single-high, slot-man, and in the box. Spears-Jennings accepted an invitation to the East West Shrine Bowl.
Strengths
- Excellent Size/Speed athlete w/ impressive explosiveness
- Very good length
- Muscular build – impressive
- Swift change of direction ability + smooth fluidity
- Excellent speed and acceleration
- Good feet in transitions – stays low and explosive
- Speed + long-strides = excellent range
- Packs a PUNCH on contact
- Will punish receivers over the middle of the field
- Very good in run support – quick and low into contact
- Physical tackler with good stopping power
- Versatile on the backend
Weaknesses
- Surrenders leverage in coverage – relied on AA to disrupt
- Must be more disciplined with leverage as nickel
- Timing/anticipation in man coverage is below-average
- Could be better at fighting off blocks once he stacks
- Eyes/reaction on route breaks
- Too many busted coverages
Summary
Traits on Traits on Traits – Robert Spears-Jennings is the prototype size/speed safety with two-years of starting experience in Brett Venables’ defense.
Spears-Jennings is a physical hitter that sets a tone over the middle of the field, and in run support; he also has range and the movement skills to operate in the middle of the field.
There are still consistency issues with his reaction timing, eye-recognition, and man coverage, but he remains a high-upside bet who can eventually be a starting safety in the NFL.
GRADE: 6.21
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Nick Falato is co-host of the Big Blue Banter podcast. In addition to New York Giants On SI, his work has appeared on SB Nation.Follow nickfalato