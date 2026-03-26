New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Carnell Tate, WR

Height: 6’2

Weight: 192 lbs

Class: Junior

School: Ohio State

Hands: 10 ¼”

Arm length: 31 ¾”

40-yard dash: 4.53 seconds

10-yard split: 1.61 seconds

STATS

A former five-star recruit out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, where he was the sixth prospect from the state of Florida, and the third overall wide receiver, in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Tate received 37 scholarships and was one of the highest sought after recruits. He was initially at Marist High School in Chicago, Illinois, for his freshman and sophomore years, but transferred to Florida after his junior season was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2024 National Champion averaged 17.2-yards per catch in his junior season and he caught 12 of 14 contested catches (85.7%).

Tate was one of the best deep threats in college football and he averaged an INSANE 3.02 yards per route run in 2025 with zero drops on 66 targets (55 catches). He aligned mostly out wide throughout his college career with just a 12.5% slot rate.

Tate also earned Academic All-Big Ten honors while being the Big Ten’s Distinguished Scholar Athlete.

Tate was a Second-Team All-American in 2025 and was First-Team All-Big-10 that season, while also being second in yards per route run to USC’s Makai Lemon.

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) looks on in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers during the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Strengths

Good size with exceptional 87th percentile hands

78-inch wing-span – very LONG!

Very good athlete with good speed, acceleration, and solid quickness

Explosive off the snap with good forward lean

Fluid with elite feet – quick in and out of his breaks

Expansive release package

Knows how to win at the LOS for quick game concepts

Very good vs. press coverage

Angles and release up stem create defensive consternation

Elite understanding of route tempo + micromovements up stem

Excellent transitions on the vertical plane

Better play speed than timed speed

Exceptional route runner – a technician!

Understands how to attack defensive leverage

Smooth and nuanced – one of the more polished route runners in CFB

Wise and savvy route runner vs. zone

Creates separation with routes vs. man coverage – deceptive

One of the best vertical receivers in CFB

Elite concentration/tracking

Magnant contested catch winner

Throw the football in his area code!

Exceptional understanding on how to locate/high point football

Elite competitive toughness

Solid blocker with a + frame

Revered for his character – high GPA

Weaknesses

Timed speed left some to be desired

Thinner for deep ball contested catch winner

Breaks inside are not as crisp as on the vertical plane

Not dynamic after the catch

Solid blocker but consistency was a bit of a concern

Saw coverage rolled toward others on Ohio State

Summary

Carnell Tate is one of the more technically sound route running wide receivers to come into the NFL draft process – no surprise since he was coached by Brian Hartline.

Tate has a comprehensive understanding on how to attack a variety of different leverages exercised by defensive backs. He’s quick to sink his hips and explode out of his breaks; this allows him to create sufficient separation against man coverage, and he uses excellent spatial awareness and savvy to find vulnerabilities in zone coverage.

Tate won over 85% of his contested catches in 2025. His ability to win vertically and attack the football at its highest point – with those massive mittens – will give his future quarterback a reliable downfield weapon that understands how to maximize his ability to win 50/50 balls. Tate is spatially aware along the sidelines and possesses elite tracking/concentration when the football is in the air.

Tate will be a good wide receiver in the NFL – and he would complement Malik Nabers well. Still, he’s not perfect. He’s a little lighter than receivers who typically possess his skill-set, and he is not overly dynamic after the catch.

Still, he is a technically sound, sufficient, albeit not difference making, athlete who can create separation, is exceptional as a route runner, and understands how to win in one-on-one situations. He is a year one starter that will have an early impact.

GRADE: 6.77

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