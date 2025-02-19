This Defensive Draft Sleeper Could Solve a Giants Need
The New York Giants hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and with three picks currently in the top 100, they will be in a position to select impact players in the first couple of rounds.
The real challenge is finding gems in the later rounds, and Virginia Tech defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles could be intriguing to a Giants team looking to add defensive line depth.
The Giants have a massive gap in the interior line next to three-time Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence II. According to NFL Pro, Lawrence saw his quick pressure rates (quarterback pressures under three seconds) drop significantly after the Giants traded Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks during the 2023 season, from 27 and 20 in 2022 and 2023, respectively, to 10 this past season.
From Week 13 onward, following the season-ending elbow injury suffered by Lawrence, the Giants relied on veterans Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Armon Watts, unproven players Jordan Riley and JD Davison, and undrafted free agent Elijah Chatman. They combined for just one sack and four tackles for loss.
That’s where Peebles, one of Pro Football Focus’s sleeper prospects, could potentially help. Peebles was amongst the most efficient pass rushers over the past two seasons. His 92.2 pass-rushing grade since 2023 is nearly three points higher than any other FBS interior defender. He also had the best pass-rush win rate (17.4%) of any defensive tackle this season and flashed during the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
The 23-year-old is also very durable. He played in 60 games in five collegiate seasons, recording 11.5 sacks, 118 tackles, and 21 tackles for loss. This past season, he led all ACC defensive tackles and ranked fifth amongst DTs in the nation at 35 pressures. He also received 2024 All-ACC First Team and 2024 Associated Press All-American Third Team honors.
At 6-1 and 290 pounds, Peebles is considered undersized for his position. However, eight-time First-Team All-Pro Aaron Donald had similar measurements to Peebles and a successful career.
This is not to say Peebles will have the same Hall of Fame career but rather to point out that just because a player doesn’t meet the standard size requirements at a position, that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t get a look.
ESPN currently lists Peebles as the No. 11 defensive tackle prospect on their NFL Draft big board and the No. 88 prospect amongst all positions. Meanwhile, PFF has Peebles ranked No. 15 among interior linemen and its No. 136 prospect.
Peebles is a viable option on Day 3 of the draft and can address a significant need should the Giants select him. The Duke and Virginia Tech product would join Lawrence, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux to form a formidable defensive front.