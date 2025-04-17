This Player Considered the Betting Favorite for Giants' 2025 First-Round Pick
Excitement is building up for next week’s NFL Draft as fans of all 32 teams eagerly await their respective teams' selections.
That excitement obviously has extended to sportsbooks, who have begun posting their odds about where the top prospects will land.
Despite New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen having said that he won’t force a pick at quarterback, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders remains one of the odds-on favorites to go to the Giants in the first round, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, who list the odds of Sanders landing with the Giants at +330.
Those odds are likely being driven by several factors, among them the fact that the Giants eventually need to select a franchise quarterback. More importantly, it's probably due to the knowledge that the Giants made one last visit to Boulder, Colorado, to attend a private workout with Sanders.
While the Giants could still very well take Sanders in Round 1, it’s unlikely they will do so at No.3, where the growing sentiment is that they might select whichever one of Colorado receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter or Penn State edge Abdul Carter is on the board when they go on the clock.
If both are somehow on the board, the thinking is that Hunter will get the call over Carter.
The NFL Draft begins next Thursday night, live from Green Bay, Wisconsin.
