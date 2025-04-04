Top 3-Tech Defensive Prospect Could Fit Giants Need
The New York Giants need someone to plug into the 3-tech position on their defensive line next to Dexter Lawrence II. Although unlikely to happen, they could use the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham to fill that need.
A prototypical 3-tech defensive lineman is usually quick, agile, and versatile. He can create mismatches for offensive linemen. Graham checks all of those boxes, and as such, he was named by Pro Football Focus as the best 3-tech defensive lineman in this year's draft class, drawing a comparison to three-time First-Team All-Pro Chris Jones of the Chiefs.
"Michigan’s Mason Graham looks like the next in line to carry that mantle, noted PFF lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema.
Added PFF’s John Kosko, “(Graham) brings a high floor at all times and a high ceiling in flashes as a 3-technique defensive tackle for a 4-3 front.”
Over the past two seasons, Michigan moved Graham across nearly every alignment on the defensive line — and he excelled in each role, posting grades in multiple key areas that rank above the 96th percentile."
Graham enters the draft after appearing in 39 career games throughout three seasons. He is effective in both the pass rush and against the rush. He recorded 108 total tackles, 18 tackles for losses, nine sacks, 17 quarterback hits, 47 hurries, and 17 run stops.
The 21-year-old was a two-time All-American, making the first team in 2024 and the second team in 2023. In the 2023 season, Graham's draft stock rose as he was part of a stellar Michigan defense that won the College Football Playoff.
Last season, Graham received a 91.1 overall PFF grade, an 81.1 pass-rush grade, and a 92.6 run-defense grade. He was the best overall defensive player and run defender among all the defensive linemen in the FBS.
The Anaheim, California native also had a 13.8% pass rush win rate and a 12.0% run-stop grade. Since 2023, he has ranked in the 96th percentile or above in all categories.
Graham would join a stacked Giants defensive front that begins with Lawrence, who recorded a career-high nine sacks and eight tackles for losses in just 12 games before a dislocated elbow cut his 2024 season short.
Once Lawrence went down with an injury, the interior line was unreliable and struggled against the run and to create pressure. The Giants rotated in veterans Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Armon Watts and younger players like Jordan Riley, D.J. Davison, Elijah Garcia, and Elijah Chatman.
Following Week 12, they combined for just one sack and four tackles for losses.
The front office signed Roy Robertson-Harris and Chauncey Golston this past offseason to address the position. Robertson-Harris has 19 career sacks and 27 tackles for losses throughout his eight-year career.
Golston has experience as an edge rusher and defensive tackle. He was used primarily on the edge last season but worked on the interior in 2023 under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
That season, his Pass Rush Win Rate (PRWR) ranked 7th of 129 defensive tackles. In 13 starts last season, he produced career-highs in sacks (5.5), total tackles (56), and tackles for losses (5).
The Giants could still use another game-wrecker and depth on the interior. Pairing Graham with Lawrence could create a powerful duo to wreak havoc on the opposing team's defensive lines. It would also allow more one-on-one coverages for Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux on the edge.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.