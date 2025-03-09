Travis Hunter Headline's New York Giants 7-Round Pre-Combine Mock Draft
Add another seven-round mock draft with the New York Giants skipping quarterback in the first round and waiting until Day 3 to select a developmental signal caller.
This mock draft, posted just before the combine by PFF’s Josh Liskiewitz, showed the Giants resolving a dire defensive need with immense offensive upside.
Before diving in, much has changed since the combine. The Giants continue to be heavily rumored as a team most interested in swapping picks with the Tennessee Titans to have a chance at Miami quarterback Cam Ward. But Giants general manager Joe Schoen didn’t tip his hand at the combine, instead saying the team would leave its options open, including staying put or trading down.
In this mock draft, the Giants stay put. Let’s dive into it.
Round 1, Pick 3: WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
The legend of dual-position superstar Travis Hunter was historic at the college level. He caught 96 of his 121 targets for 1,258 yards and 13 touchdowns as a receiver while also playing 428 coverage snaps, snagging four interceptions, and registering a 90.3 PFF coverage grade as a defensive back.
Hunter's strong season landed him the Heisman Trophy and solidified himself as one of the best overall pro prospects in this year’s draft class. Many NFL scouts reportedly see the former five-star recruit as a cornerback at the next level, and by selecting him, the Giants would have their lockdown cover guy for the next decade with this selection.
Hunter has the footspeed, quickness, and agility to thrive in man coverage while possessing the instincts and ball skills to be one of the game’s best zone corners. What he provides at the receiver position is a potential bonus.
While the Giants’ vital need for a future franchise quarterback would make this mock selection a bit unrealistic, Hunter would be a generational consolation prize if the quarterback draft board doesn’t favor them.
Round 2, Pick 34: S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
The Giants relied on safety production from rookie Tyler Nubin and fourth-year man Jason Pinnock last season in their first year without first-team All-Pro Xavier McKinney. The duo combined for two forced incompletions, zero interceptions, and 41 allowed receptions on 53 targets during 2024.
Dane Belton also played snaps at safety, and while he posted a better coverage grade than Nubin and Pinnock last year (61.3), he surrendered the third-most touchdown receptions on the team behind Pinnock (4) and cornerback Deonte Banks (6).
Xavier Watts would be a prime option to infuse some playmaking ability into the Giants defensive backfield. During his collegiate career, the All-American totaled consecutive six-plus interception seasons while collecting 126 tackles and 49 stops.
Watts' final collegiate season saw him register an 89.3 PFF coverage grade that was the second-highest in his draft class and would’ve been the best on New York’s entire 2024 defensive roster. Adding him to the defense would immediately replace the hole left behind by McKinney’s exit and further along their secondary rebuild.
Round 3, Pick 65: Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
Evan Neal has been a complete mess at the right tackle position for the New York Giants. The former 2021 first-round selection hasn’t registered a PFF pass-blocking grade of over 50 through three seasons and has allowed 69 total quarterback pressures during that span.
Jonah Savaiinaea could be a solid future replacement option in the third round. The 6’4, 324-pound offensive lineman was a three-year starter for the Wildcats, who thrived as a pass-blocker by allowing only six sacks across 1,544 snaps.
While he features immense strength and an ability to move a defender once he gets his hands on him, Savaiinaea does struggle with sliding in protection against inside rushers and sitting low while anchoring against bull rushers.
The massive right tackle tested well at the combine in the 40-yard dash (4.95), but concerns with blocking technique and athleticism against edge rushers make him more of a multi-year development project than a day-one starter.
Round 4, Pick 103: CB Nohl Williams, California
As an individual playmaker, Nohl Williams may be one of the best at the cornerback position in this year’s draft.
As a fifth-year senior for UC Berkley, Williams collected seven interceptions, broke up nine passes, and scored three total touchdowns (one interception return, one fumble recovery, and one kickoff return score).
Williams's lack of top-end speed will likely be why he drops to the mid-rounds. However, his ability as a playmaker and a sure tackler provides CB2 upside opposite Travis Hunter that Deonte Banks hasn’t shown in his young NFL career.
Round 4, Pick 133: QB Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
The Giants address their quarterback need during the fourth round of this mock draft by taking a project prospect in dual-threat Riley Leonard.
Leonard had an accomplished collegiate tenure with the Duke Blue Devils and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He ran for 2,370 yards and 36 scores during his collegiate career while throwing for 7,281 passing yards and 45 touchdowns to just 13 interceptions,
Leonard is likely a few years away from being a starting quarterback option in the NFL. While he grew as a passer during his Senior season, he’s a one-read RPO passer who lacks the arm strength and consistent accuracy to make pro-level throws.
Leonard is an amazing athlete who is 6-foot-4 and could serve as a multi-positional offensive weapon if he adds muscle to his 216-pound frame. His ceiling is Taysom Hill, but that’s not what the Giants should invest draft capital in as their future signal caller.
Round 5, Pick 155: RB Raheim Sanders, South Carolina
Raheim “Rocket” Sanders may have had an injury-riddled college career, but the four-year SEC standout was a natural rushing talent when healthy. Combined with between-the-tackles power and looming breakaway speed, the 230-pound tailback tallied 3,134 rushing yards, 144 forced missed tackles, and 28 career rushing scores on 5.4 yards per carry.
Sanders also features soft hands out of the backfield, accumulating 75 career receptions for 745 yards and five scores across 86 targets. His dual-threat ability at a bruising size presents bell cow upside that the team severely lacked as the Giants went deeper into the season.
New York does have a heralded gem in former wideout turned running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. Tracy, unfortunately, presents the upside of a scat back that needs a bruiser alongside him to spare his touches on third and short carries.
Sanders can be that and more on New York’s roster if health is on his side and he neutralizes his fumbling woes (9 college career fumbles).
Round 7, Pick 221: WR Theo Wease Jr., Missouri
Wease finished his sixth and final FBS football season, posting a career year for the Tigers. Personal highs in catches (60), yards (884), and yards after catch (402) launched him into draftable territory.
Wease’s production depended on comeback and in-breaking routes. He turned upfield once the ball was in his hands. His route tree wasn’t very dynamic, and he isn’t the downfield big-play field stretcher the Giants could use opposite Malik Nabers.
While Wease is a bit more fluid than Quentin Johnson and possesses better hands at the high point level, his skillset doesn’t scream starter-level receiver right now. As a potential special teamer and rotational pass catcher, he may have a chance to crack the Giants roster if selected.
Round 7, Pick 248: OL Trey Wedig, Indiana
Wedig transferred from Wisconsin to Indiana last year and thrived as a run-blocking tackle, posting a PFF 85.1 run-blocking grade.
New York can use all the offensive line help they can get to fortify the offensive line. Wedig provides a mauler prototype that fits best as a rotational interior lineman.