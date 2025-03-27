Veteran NFL Insider Says Shedeur Sanders Still "Linked" to Giants Amid QB Moves
Since the New York Giants started dancing with big-name free-agent quarterbacks this offseason, the prevailing thought is that the organization might not be so focused on drafting a rookie in this year’s thin class to fill their biggest roster need.
The Giants entered the offseason with a need to add more than one gunslinger after they had parted with Daniel Jones during the 2024 season and didn’t find a mainstay in Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito in the aftermath.
New York resigned DeVito as an exclusive rights free agent shortly after the season, but he had remained the only arm in the building and not the answer to their passing problems.
General manager Joe Schoen tried to enter the competition for veteran quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson to bring that vast experience over to East Rutherford, only to be left on the waiting list by the former signal caller and four-time MVP who has yet to make up his mind between New York and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Thus, after seemingly getting tired of waiting around for an answer from Rodgers, the Giants skipped returning to Wilson and went to ex-Browns quarterback Jameis Winston to agree on a team-friendly two-year deal that ensured there is at least one veteran in the room to compliment a potential novice prospect picked in next month’s NFL Draft.
However, the Giants' confidence in their ability to successfully land a rookie heir apparent to the offensive huddle has started to diminish.
The Titans, who hold the first pick and were previously reported to be open to moving down, have grown more impressed with Cam Ward since watching him perform at the scouting combine and his pro day at Miami.
The likelihood that the Giants can execute a trade to move up the draft board for the potential No. 1 overall guy seems darker. With the first round under 30 days away, the atmosphere surrounding how teams view Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders is still split and undecided.
There has been a growing belief that the Giants could abandon the 2025 quarterback class altogether and remain in pursuit of Rodgers or Wilson in light of the pressure to be competitive next season. Still, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter doesn't buy that story.
Schefter, who was asked about the significance of the Giants’ partnership with Winston to their quarterback hunt in a new episode of The Adam Schefter Podcast, said that he thinks the team is still in the game for Wilson and will still be “heavily linked” to selecting Sanders when their pick at No. 3 arrives.
“The Giants quarterback room is, and continues to be, a work in progress,” Schefter said on the podcast.
“Yes, they’ve signed Tommy DeVito, and they’ve signed Jameis Winston, but they are still very much in the market for Russell Wilson, and it wouldn’t surprise me if Wilson chose the Giants over the Browns or the Steelers, two other teams he continues to talk to”
“But even in a universe where Wilson picks the Giants…I still think the Giants will go ahead and take Shedeur Sanders at No. 3. I don’t think it changes anything, as this team has struggled at that spot and will do everything to address it, both short- and long-term if they love Shedeur Sanders enough.”
Schefter also pointed out the long web stringing the Giants and the Colorado product from the moment their offseason started. From watching endless film on his abilities under center to watching him perform from the confines of the school’s campus in Boulder and beyond, Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll have left no secrets about their interest in the young man.
In addition, Sanders has had fun teasing the idea of potentially landing in the Big Apple through a pair of flashy cleats emblazoned with the Giants logo, which he wore at the Alamo Bowl.
He also engaged in a game of catch with Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers in the middle of Manhattan during the Heisman Trophy ceremony, where his teammate and fellow prospect Travis Hunter was a finalist for the award.
Regardless of the general consensus on this year’s small core of passing talent, the truth is that no team would spend that much time scouting a prospect if they had no interest or belief in being able to land him.
The latter is very possible for the Giants so long as the Cleveland Browns don’t steal him a pick before instead of going with one of either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter.
Even so, the Giants’ regime has made it known that they are trying to do everything they can before the draft to salvage the ship and remain in good standing with team ownership by recruiting proven players that can alter the immediate future of the Giants offense.
By achieving that goal and staying in charge for the 2026 season, things are still insecure for the long haul. The Giants could play the waiting game for a rookie until a more abundant class of throwers enters the draft pool next year, but factors can impede that plan from working to perfection.
As tricky as the debate gets, the Giants' best decision could be to select Sanders and see if Brian Daboll and his veteran players can develop him into a franchise quarterback who can take over the offensive huddle and provide stability for years to come.
