Which NFC East Team Had the Most Promising Draft Haul?

Let’s stack up the draft classes of each of the four NFC East teams and find out who came out with the most promising group.

The 2021 NFL draft was nearly two weeks ago, but you’d probably be hard-pressed to find any team right now that isn’t still glowing over the haul it managed to get during the league’s annual three-day selection bonanza.

And while it will take three years to find out who truly won this year’s draft in the division, let’s go ahead and use a couple of metrics as established by NFL Draft Bible to draw some very early conclusions.

The first of the metrics is Current Player Value (CPV), a grade designating what the player’s value was as of the conclusion of his college career. The second grade is the potential player value (PPV), or what the player potentially can become if he works at it, stays healthy and gets the right coaching.

The NFL Draft Bible scale spans from zero to ten and is sorted as follows:

10-9.6 = FRANCHISE TALENT

9.5-9.0 = ALL PRO

8.9-8.4 = SOLID STARTER

8.3-7.9 = AVERAGE STARTER

7.8-7.4 = SOLID BACKUP

7.3-7.0 = BACKUP

6.9-6.5 = BOTTOM OF ROSTER

6.4-6.0 = DEVELOPMENTAL

5.9-5.5 = PRACTICE SQUAD

5.4-5.0 = XFL/CFL

4.9-0.0 = REJECT

How did the Giants do with their draft class? The average CPV of their six picks came to 7.4, and the average PPV of the six picks came to 8.6, both the highest of the four NFC East teams.

The Giants were followed by the Eagles (7.2 CPV, 8.5 PPV), and then a split between the Cowboys and Washington Football Team (Dallas had a 7.0 to WFT’s 6.9 average CPV but Washington had a slightly higher PPV of 8.1 to Dallas’ 8.0.)

(Interestingly, the Cowboys’ haul was ranked by NFL Draft Bible as one of the five worst in terms of value among the 32 NFL teams because in the opinion of the NDB staff, when it came to the picks in the top 150 spots, Dallas reached for all but one draft pick, that being LSU LB Jabril Cox.)

Let’s take a closer look as to how the Giants' picks graded out.

Giants Draft CPV and PPV values per NFL Draft Bible.

According to the NFL Draft Bible’s scale (above), all of the Giants' picks can, at minimum, be average starters. Three picks—receiver Kadarius Toney, edge Azeez Ojulari, and defensive end Elerson Smith—project as All-Pro talents.

Slot cornerback Aaron Robinson, the team’s third-round pick, projects as a solid starter, and their bottom two picks (running back Gary Brightwell and cornerback Rodarius Williams) project as average starters on the scale.

Of course, projections won’t mean anything if a player suffers a significant injury or if an unexpected scenario develops that circumvents the player’s growth as a pro. But still, it’s nice to know that at least according to NFL Draft Bible’s grading module,

