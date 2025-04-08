Why Travis Hunter Would Be an Ideal Fit for Giants at Receiver
Now that they have two veteran quarterbacks on the depth chart, the New York Giants draft philosophy can truly select the best available on the board. The third overall pick could likely be Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter or Penn State edge Abdul Carter.
There has been recent back-and-forth regarding what the Cleveland Browns, who hold the No. 2 overall pick, will do. Some believe they will take quarterback Shedeur Sanders, while others think it could be Carter or Hunter.
Many draft analysts consider Hunter a top-five prospect at both cornerback and receiver and the most likely pick for the Giants if he's there at No. 3. If he becomes a Giant, where exactly would he fit in?
According to earlier reports, the Giants view the 79th Heisman Trophy winner as more of a cornerback. But the Giants, remember, signed cornerback Paulson Adebo to start opposite Deonte Banks presumably.
Have the Giants since changed their minds regarding what Hunter’s best fit on the team might be? Some believe that, despite having re-signed receiver Darius Slayton, the Giants could use another receiver to help take some of the likely increased double-teams that Malik Nabers figures to see a lot of this coming season.
Hunter could be more than just a decoy, though. The two-way star tallied 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns in 13 games last season, finishing in the top five in all three categories and winning the prestigious Fred Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's best receiver.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport likes the potential pairing of Hunter and Nabers on the Giants’ offense.
"Frankly, Hunter is an excellent fit on approximately 32 teams—he’s the unique talent every team should covet," Davenport said. "But pairing Hunter with Malik Nabers in New York would give the Giants a potent duo of young pass-catchers."
Pros and cons of Travis Hunter focusing more on WR with Giants
Hunter, the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, has elite speed, athleticism, and exceptional hands that force defenses to devote considerable attention to stopping him. That could open the field up more for Nabers and befuddle opposing corners, giving the Giants two big-play guys they could consistently utilize.
There could be reasons for concern about Hunter as a receiver at the next level. Some scouring reports note that he is not the most natural route-runner. Furthermore, he might not offer the same value at No. 3 if he lines up primarily at receiver and logs infrequent reps at cornerback. And even if he excels, New York will still have size limitations on offense.
Despite his 6-foot frame, Travis Hunter is brilliant in 50-50 situations. He comes down with balls that should have found their way to the ground. Nevertheless, the Giants could use a bigger target in the red-zone area other than 6-foot-6 tight end Theo Johnson.
That said, if Hunter is on the board when the Giants pick at No. 3, he should be the pick without question.
