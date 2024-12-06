Would Giants Consider Not Drafting a Quarterback in the First Round?
Most of the talk surrounding the New York Giants future draft plans have been centered around the quarterback position. Rightfully so, as the team released Daniel Jones two weeks ago after six seasons with the team. Drew Lock is in line to start in Week 14 against the New Orleans Saints, but he's only signed through this season, and his future is in doubt, and Tommy DeVito will be an ERFA.
So will the Giants solve the position via the draft or via free agency with a bridge quarterback? The top two prospects fans and media have pinpointed for the Giants are Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward, but the Giants would almost certainly have to be in the top three draft spots to ensure they have a chance at either.
Could they forego offense overall and select a defensive player in the first round? It's possible, as the Giants defense has been mediocre, to say the least. There have been multiple problems, starting with the secondary. Deonte Banks couldn't step up to be the team's No.1 cornerback, while the lack of a playmaker next to Dexter Lawrence II has contributed to their lackluster run defense.
One player the Giants could look to draft is Colorado's Travis Hunter, who's displayed excellence at both cornerback and wide receiver.
Assuming the Giants have a higher pick than the Jacksonville Jaguars, who would likely be the landing spot for Hunter, it's fair to wonder if the Giants would consider taking him. Hunter's been labeled the best overall player in the draft, as he'd fill a major void in the Giants' secondary.
Hunter has 22 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and four interceptions for the Buffaloes this season. He improved upon his five passes defended and three interceptions season in 2023. Hunter is a once-in-a-lifetime type of talent and one the Giants should give serious thought to taking if they have the chance.
The other player the Giants could look to grab is Michigan's Mason Graham. Graham is the best defensive lineman in the class and would be an instant day-one starter for the Giants.
It's clear they need a viable body next to Lawrence on the defensive line, as the group of Rakeem Nuñez Roches, D.J. Davidson, Jordon Riley, Armon Watts, and Elijah Chatman just aren't enough.
Graham stands at 6-3, 318 pounds, and moves like a linebacker. His strength poses serious problems for opposing offensive linemen and he already has a solid amount of pass-rush moves in his arsenal. Graham has 45 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks this season for the Wolverines. He'd be an absolute monster next to Lawrence, creating one of the league's best interior duos.
Would the Giants skip out on drafting a potential franchise quarterback in favor of a top defensive talent? It depends, especially considering that it's not crystal clear if general manager Joe Schoen will make these decisions.
The Giants must get through the remainder of the season first and assess whether this regime will remain in place to decide moves for 2025 and beyond.
If they stay, the Giants will likely go quarterback. The Schoen-Brian Daboll regime has yet to draft a quarterback, and this could be the opportunity to do so.
If they aren't here, a new set of decision-makers could want to start over with a rookie quarterback. Despite this, it's still not out of the question for the Giants to at least consider taking a defensive player.