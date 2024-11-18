Giants Country

End of an Error: Giants Bench Quarterback Daniel Jones

The Giants are turning to Tommy DeVito at quarterback starting this Sunday.

Patricia Traina

Nov 8, 2024; Munich, Germany; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during practice at the FC Bayern Munchen training grounds at Sabener Strasse.
Nov 8, 2024; Munich, Germany; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during practice at the FC Bayern Munchen training grounds at Sabener Strasse. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The New York Giants tried and tried to make it work with Daniel Jones, who was supposed to be the franchise signal caller for the next decade-plus after being drafted sixth overall in 2019 for the last six seasons. 

However, in the end, it wasn’t meant to be. The team has done what was largely expected: They benched the former Duke signal caller and are planning to start Tommy DeVito, who has been the emergency quarterback for each of the first 10 games this season, when the team hosts the Tampa Bay Bucs on Sunday.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters last week that any decision made regarding Jones would be a “football” decision, and not necessarily driven by the quarterback’s $23 million injury guarantee in his contract which would kick in next MArch if he wasn’t able to pass a physical.

But that factor no doubt was a part of the overall decision, as was Jones’s inconsistent play, in which he flashed at times but could never consistently make the plays that needed to be made.

With the decision now made, it is widely believed that the Giants and Jones will part ways after the season ends.

Meanwhile, the decision to switch to DeVito over backup Drew Lock isn’t as surprising as it might initially seem. Lock was injured for most of the preseason, which is believed to have been one factor in the decision. 

DeVito, meanwhile, showed last year when pressed into emergency action that the game wasn’t too big for him, as he not only moved the offense, he also won three games in a row as a starter–three games that knocked the Giants out of consideration for either Drak Maye or Jayden Daniels in the draft order.

