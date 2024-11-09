A Look at the Officiating Crew Assigned to Giants-Panthers Week 10 Game
Shawn Hochuli, son of famed retired NFL referee Ed Hochuli, and his crew have been assigned to officiate the game between the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers in Munich, Germany, in Week 10.
This is Hochuli’s seventh season as an NFL referee. His crew consists of umpire Terry Killens, down judge Patrik Holt, line judge Tim Podraza, field judge Jason Ledet, side judge Jim Quirk, back judge Jimmy Russell, replay official Jamie Nicholson, and replay assistant Adam Choate.
Quirk, Russell, Nicholson, and Choate are all newcomers to Hochuli’s crew. Killens is a former NFL linebacker drafted by the Houston Oilers (now the Tennessee Titans) in the third round of the 1996 draft and spent seven seasons in the league, with stops in Houston/Tennessee, the 49ers, and Seattle.
Per NFLPenalties.com, Hochuli’s crew has called 108 penalties in eight games worked so far this season, the eighth-highest of all the officiating crews.
Their season high (19) came in Week 5 in the Pittsburgh-Dallas game. They have also had two games this season in which they’ve thrown 16 flags, those coming in Week 3 (Minnesota vs. Houston) and Week 9 (Jets vs. Houston).
His crew has also thrown double-digit flags in every game worked this season except for Week 2 (Green Bay vs. Indianapolis), in which the crew threw nine penalty flags.