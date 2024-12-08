A Look at the Officiating Crew Assigned to Giants-Saints Week 14 Game
Referee Clete Blakeman and his crew have been assigned to officiate the NEw York Giants’ Week 14 game against the New Orleans Saints.
Blakeman is a 17-year NFL official who has spent the last 15 years as a referee after serving two seasons as a field judge for now retired referee Bill Leavy. His crew consists of umpire Scott Campbell, down judge Dana McKenzie, line judge Julian Mapp, field judge (and first-year NFL official) Karina Tovar, side judge Jaes Coleman, back judge Jonah Monroe, replay official Chad Adams and replay assistant (and first-year official) Amber Cornell.
With the exception of Tovar, who previously was in the Pac-12 and Cornell, previously with the Big Ten, all but Coleman were part of Blakeman’s crew in 2023, Coleman serving on Alex Kemp’s crew last year.
This is the first time this season Blakeman’s crew has been assigned to a Giants game. Overall, the Giants are 3-6 in games Blakeman’s crew has officiated while the Saints are 7-7 in such games.
Blakeman’s crew has called 168 penalties this season for 1,413 yards, with only 18 having been declined and four offsetting.
The 168 penalties called by Blakeman’s crew are the second most called by an officiating crew this season while the 22 dismissed flags (declined and offsetting) rank as the fifth fewest in the league.
Blakeman has drawn nine postseason assignments including three conference title games and Super Bowl 50.
Blakeman’s crew drew criticism for the job it did in the Rams’ 30-20 win over the Vikings in which they missed a facemask call against the Rams that allowed a safety recorded by Los Angeles to stand, putting the Vikings in need of two scores to have a chance at a win.
And there were questionable non-calls in a game between the Bengals and Ravens, including holding against tight end Mike Gescki and a late hit against Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
According to Sharp Football Analysis, since 2016, home teams are 61-67-3 ATS (against the spread) with Blakeman’s crew officiating the games. The Giants, per FanDuel, are a 5.5-point underdog.
