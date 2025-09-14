Andrew Thomas Inactive for NY Giants Week 2 Clash at Dallas
New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas is getting close to returning to the field, or so the Giants would like everyone to believe.
But despite practicing two days in a row this past week, Thomas is inactive for a second straight week, leaving James Hudson III to get the start at left tackle this week against the Dallas Cowboys.
Hudson, per Pro Football Focus, gave up six pressures in last week’s loss to the Washington Commanders. Still, at this point, the Giants view him as the best option until Thomas, who has a better chance of returning to action next week against the Chiefs, is ready.
Giants defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot) was also declared inactive. This opened the door for rookie Darius Alexander to get on the field for the Giants after being a healthy scratch last week. The Giants also elevated defensive tackle Elijah Garcia from the practice squad for added depth.
Jameis Winston will be the emergency quarterback once again. The rest of the Giants' inactive players include linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, who didn’t make the trip, offensive lineman Evan Neal, tight end Thomas Fidone II, and new receiver/kick returner Xavier Gipson.
Gipson will eventually take on the kickoff return duties for the Giants, but it will be interesting to see who New York plugs into that role this week.
Receiver Wan’Dale did it last week, but he was nursing an ankle injury all week. The best bet is that the kickoff returner role will go to running back Devin Singletary.
Dallas, as expected, will be without starting cornerback DaRon Bland (foot), who was declared out on Friday. Their remaining inactive players are defensive tackle Mazi Smith, running back Jaydon Blue, outside linebacker Shemar James, tackle OT Ajani Cornelius, tackle Hakeem Adeniji, and guard Trevor Keegan.
