Behind the Play that Helped Seal the Giants' Upset Win Over Seattle
It started with a little nuance noticed on film, and from there, it spawned an idea that, in the end, helped the New York Giants preserve their 29-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
The play in question saw linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who usually isn’t part of the Giants' field goal/PAT block team, line up and then burst through a wide gap left between Seahawks blockers.
The gap allowed Simmons, who timed his movement perfectly, to get a hand on Jason Myers’ 47-yard field goal attempt, which would have tied the game and sent it into overtime.
“(Special teams coordinator Mike Ghobrial) Ghobi showed me a few clips,” Giants head coach Brian Daboll said of the play that helped the Giants to their second win of the season.
“And we held it, too. I kept asking for it during the game. I thought we probably had a chance, and Ghobi was like, ‘I just want to set it up one more.’”
Daboll noted that Simmons could have been penalized if he had jumped over a low-blocking Seahawk, but that wasn’t the case, and the play, which, following the block, led to Bryce Ford-Wheaton dashing 60 yards for the touchdown, was allowed to stand.
“I knew I was going to be able to get up high enough,” Simmons said of his critical play. “My biggest thing was being able to double-bounce. So land and go right back up. There's no time for anything else. Once I felt myself clear, the only thing in my mind, I'm like, is touch and go, touch and go, touch and go. I guess my long jump skills came into play there."
Simmons, Daboll revealed, worked on his get-offs this week to make sure he’d be ready to go. But as for that specific play, Simmons said that it was only his second live rep executing that particular scenario and that he only practiced it once this past week, that on Friday.
Turned out it was perfect,
"It was a very big play to end the game. It caused us to win the game,” Simmons said.
The play, he added, had its challenges.
“I think the hardest part is you have to jump up first and then go forward because you can’t touch anywhere else, or it gets called back," he said.
Simmons was, in fact, so confident the play would work that he gave Ford-Wheaton a heads-up about getting into position to scoop it up and score.
“I said, be prepared to scoop because it's getting blocked,” he said. “See that ball off wherever it hits; just see it off. I promise it's getting blocked. So, just be ready to scoop. From what I've seen, he was more than ready to scoop. I'm happy for BFW. Good for him.”
Simmons’s season hasn’t quite gone as he expected in that he hasn’t seen the field much on defense after having what he once described as his best training camp. But ever the pro, he’s kept his head down and answered the bell every time his number has been called, which is all he can do.
“Just being able to come in there and make that play for the guys, you know?” he said. “That was more so what I wanted to do. Just show them I'm capable of making those game-changing plays, regardless if it's at the very end or if it's in the first quarter.
“Personally,” he added, “I believe that I'm the type of player that can help the team make plays like that often.”
Who knows? He might get another chance to make a play like that soon.