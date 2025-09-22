Big Blue Breakdown: NY Giants done in by miscues
Perhaps the word that veteran kicker Graham Gano had injured his groin right before kickoff should have been a warning sign of things to come. Indeed, the New York Giants (0-3) missed several opportunities throughout their 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
They finished 1-for-10 on third down, turned over the ball twice in Kansas City territory, finished 1-for-3 inside the red zone, and were unable to come up with two fumbles.
And yes, they still were in the game early in the fourth quarter. Gano's 25-yard field goal brought them to 16-9 with 10:12 remaining. But the Chiefs responded with a nine-play, 77-yard touchdown drive that made it a two-score game with 6:03 on the clock.
Any last gasp was extinguished on Russell Wilson's incompletion on fourth-and-10 from the KC 10 with 2:35 left.
Cam Skattebo provided most of the Giants' highlights, rushing for a 13-yard TD in the second quarter and finishing with 121 yards from scrimmage.
However, the Chiefs snapped a 6-6 tie in the most critical portion of the game when they sandwiched a field goal and a touchdown around halftime to take a 10-point lead.
