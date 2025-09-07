Brian Daboll Dodges Questions About NY Giants Week 2 Starting Quarterback
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson’s Big Blue debut could have been better–make that a lot better.
Wilson finished 17 of 37 for 168 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. He was also sacked twice and hit eight times in the Giants’ 21-6 loss to the Washington Commanders.
So does that mean that Wilson, who in the preseason was the only one of the Giants' quarterbacks to not throw a touchdown pass among his ten completions (out of 14 attempts), is officially on notice regarding his job?
As usual, head coach Brian Daboll didn’t offer any insight into his thought process.
"I mean, we're just right here after the game,” he said moments after the Giants dropped their third straight to Washington and their third straight Week 1 opener.
“I have confidence in Russell. We need to do better overall, including coaches, players, and everybody. So, it will get focused and ready for Dallas.”
Despite claiming confidence in the Wilson-led offense, actions spoke louder than words, as evidenced by the team’s first scoring drive, which stalled at the Commanders' 2-yard line after settling for a field goal on the 16-play drive.
"Yeah, we had three bad plays in a row down there, and we had a long drive, and I went for it,” Daboll said, also confirming that he didn’t consider putting Dart into the game at any point.
“We got the penalty and got to go again, and didn't want to come away with no points, like it happened toward the end of the game. But we've got to be better in the red zone. That's why I elected to go for three to get some points on the board.”
The lack of scoring, combined with the official promotion of rookie Jaxson Dart as the second quarterback on the roster, has already raised questions about whether the Giants should make a change and let the rookie cut his teeth.
Coud a change be coming?
Daboll, for his part, did little to quell that possibility when asked directly about Wilson’s play and the possibility of making a switch. He ducked the question at first, saying, “We're going to get home and look at our game. Collectively, we all have to do better.”
But when pressed for an answer to the yes or no question, he again dodged it, saying, “I got confidence in Russell, so we're going to go back, we'll evaluate the tape.
“This game isn't on Russell Wilson. It's not on [QB] Russell Wilson–want to make that clear. I have confidence in Russell; we have to do a better job all the way around.”
That said, Daboll, who has in the past spoken of the intention for Dart to sit and learn behind Wilson and Jameis Winston, has done little to hide his delight with Dart’s progress since the first-round pick came into East Rutherford.
And if the losses continue to pile up, it might just be a matter of time before Daboll pulls the plug and flips the switch on the Dart era.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.