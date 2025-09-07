NY Giants Offense Flatlines in 21-6 Loss to Commanders
In a game where the opposition's defensive front thoroughly dominated the offensive line, the New York Giants mustered just two Graham Gano field goals as they fell to the Washington Commanders 21-6 in the 2025 season-opening matchup.
The defeat was the Giants' third straight to the Commanders, dating back to last season, and their second time in three tries that they scored zero touchdowns and multiple field goals in a losing effort against Washington.
When the Giants' offense wasn't struggling to protect its quarterback, they were providing limited rushing lanes for its three running backs. Starting quarterback Russell Wilson was sacked only twice, but pressured countless times while completing just 17 of his 37 passes as the team's pass protection suffered without Andrew Thomas in the lineup.
The ground game had its fair share of struggles as well. The team's trio of backs in Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Singletary, and Cam Skattebo were outrushed by Russell Wilson 44 to 30 on a 15 to 8 carry difference. As a team, New York recorded 74 rushing yards on 23 carries.
Defensively, the Giants were slightly better, but not by much. They were able to bring Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels down three times, with Brian Burns leading the charge with two sacks. However, over time, the unit's vaunted pass rush was neutralized late by the Commanders' ground game.
As a team, the Commanders gashed the Giants' defense to the tune of 220 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 32 rushing attempts. Daniels gashed the New York for 68 yards on 11 carries while late-round rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt recorded a game-high 82 yards on 10 carries, including the game's final rushing score of the first half that put Washington up 14-3.
The lone bright spot for the Giants' offense was the receiving tandem of Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson. The two combined for 11 of the team's 17 receptions for 126 receiving yards but zero touchdown grabs. Each received a combined 20 targets while the team's other pass-catchers only had 12.
Although New York had their struggles, it only mustered six penalties on the afternoon for 35 yards compared to the Commanders' 12 for 89. The total plays between both teams were nearly even, with the Commanders edging the Giants out 65 to 62 in that department.
The deciding factor of the statistical matchup was the yards per play and total yards of offense. The Commanders averaged 6.6 yards per play to the tune of 432 yards of total offense, while the Giants only mustered 3.7 yards per play and finished with just 231 yards of total offense.
They still had a chance
Despite the lopsided final score, the Giants were actually still in the game as late as the third quarter when kicker Graham Gano hit the second of his two field goals of the day, a 55-yarder to make it a 14-6 game.
But the Giants defense, which did its best to hold the Commanders in the hopes that the offense would find a spark, eventually gave way on the Commanders final scoring drive, a nine-play, 80-yard drive that ate up 4:57 off the clock and ended in Deebo Samuel dodging some Giants defenders on his way to the end zone and a 21-6 final score.
The Giants finished four of 16 on third down conversion (25%) and were zero for two in the red zone. Their running game averaged just 3.2 yards per attempt and 1.41 yards after contact per attempt, as the offensive line was unable to get much push up front.
Giants rookie outside linebacker Abdul Carter collected his first sack of his NFL career, albeit in the half-sack variety, and also collected a quarterback hit. New York's starting linebacker Micah McFadden was lost, though, early in the matchup to a leg injury that resulted in him leaving the game on a cart, his right leg in an air cast.
This week's loss marked the third consecutive regular-season opener in which more than two scores blew the Giants out. They have now lost their last three Week 1 games by a combined score of 89-12.
The Giants will continue their slate of early-season divisional showdowns with a Week 2 road tilt versus the Dallas Cowboys. Both teams will enter the matchup looking for their first victory following opening-season defeats to their respective NFC East foes.
