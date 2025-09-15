Giants Country

Four Quick Hits from the NY Giants’ 40-37 Loss to Dallas

The Giants found another way to lose, even though they scored enough points to upset the Dallas Cowboys.

Patricia Traina

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll looks on during warmups before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll looks on during warmups before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

Thirty-seven points should have been more than enough for the New York Giants to beat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

But when your defense doesn’t hold up, in part due to execution and in part due to the scheme, well, then you have what happened to the Giants: a gut-wrenching 40-37 loss and a 0-2 start to a season that was once filled with so much hope.

What went wrong this week? Let’s count the ways.

Penalties a Plenty 

The Giants had way too many of these this week.
The Giants had way too many of these this week. / Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By the time the smoke cleared, the Giants had posted 14 penalties for 160 yards. Yes, you read that correctly: 14 penalties for 160 yards.

And if that wasn’t bad enough, they lost 213 additional yards that were nullified due to the penalties, such as large yardage gains. Eventually, they ran out of time to make up for all the yardage they wasted due to their own foolishness.

Breaking that down, the Giants had seven offensive penalties, six defensive, and a big one on the opening kickoff on special teams.

That penalty count did not include seven additional flags thrown that the Cowboys declined. 

The Cowboys were no better, committing 12 penalties for 106 yards. But we’ll leave that for our Cowboys colleagues to dissect.

Red Zone Woes Continue 

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson
Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Make that the “dead zone” because once again, the Giants struggled to convert on touchdowns. They went one of five this week, bringing their season total to one of seven.

The sad thing is their two losses haven’t been major blowouts, so just think what might have been had they been better in the dead, er, red zone. 

Run Defense

New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott
Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) runs with the ball against New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) during the fourth quarter at AT&;T Stadium. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Cowboys ran 28 times for 135 yards. That’s a 4.8 yards per carry average. The Giants don’t have the worst run defense in the league–yet.

But they’re at No. 31 and falling fast at this rate. We’re not sure why this is, at least not this week, and having not looked at the film, but this defense better find an answer sooner than later.

When four of your team's top tacklers are from the defensive secondary, as was the case of the Giants this week, it's only fair to ask what the guys up front were doing--or is that what they weren't doing?

Andrew Thomas Can’t Get Back Fast Enough

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas will hopefulyl be back next weekend.
New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas will hopefulyl be back next weekend. / Kevin Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I have no idea if Andrew Thomas is going to be ready to go next weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs (I think he has a pretty good chance of returning then, barring any setbacks this week).

But this team cannot trot James Hudson III out there anymore at left tackle, not after this week’s performance.

There's being aggressive and there is being smart. Hudson was the former but not necessarily the latter, and even head coach Brian Daboll, who tends to give guys the benefit of the doubt, had enough after Hudson committed four penalties on the team’s opening drive that forced them to settle for a field goal. 

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.

More New York Giants Coverage

manual

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/Game Day