Giants CBs Dru Phillips and Adoree Jackson Declared Out of Thursday's Game vs. Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants cornerbacks Adoree Jackson and Dru Phillips, both dealing with calf injuries, were declared out for Thursday night’s home game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Neither cornerback has been able to practice since suffering their respective injuries in the team’s Week 3 win over the Cleveland Browns. Given the short work week, it seemed like the longest of long shots for either to be ready for Thursday night action.
The good news for the Giants is that cornerback Nick McCloud, who missed the last two games with a knee injury, did not receive a designation and is good to go for Thursday night, where he is expected to play the slot.
McCloud has been limited all week long, but he is said to be feeling a lot better and is champing at the bit to get back on the field. While McCloud figures to play in the slot, don’t be surprised to see Cor’Dale Flott in that role in certain situations.
Wide receiver Darius Slayton (thumb) was the only other Giant to receive an injury designation. He is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game after being considered limited all week. If Slayton can’t go, look for second-year receiver Jalin Hyatt to have an increased workload.
In other Giants injury news, defnesive lineman Dexter Lawrence (foot) and inside lienbacker Micah McFadden (back) were listed as limited participants in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice.
Offensive linemen Jermaine Eluemunor (thumb) and John Michael Schmitz (neck) were projected as full practice participants on Wednesday.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Mon
Tues
Wed
Game Status
Adoree' Jackson
DB
Calf
DNP*
DNP*
DNP*
OUT
Dru Phillips
DB
Calf
DNP*
DNP*
DNP*
OUT
Dexter Lawrence
DL
Foot
Limited*
Limited*
Limited*
--
Nick McCloud
DB
Knee
Limited*
Limited*
Limited*
--
Micah McFadden
ILB
Back
Limited*
Limited*
Limited*
--
Darius Slayton
WR
Thumb
Limited*
Limited*
Limited*
Questionable
Jermaine Eluemunor
RT
Thumb
Full*
Full*
Full*
--
John Michael Schmitz
OC
Neck
Full*
Full*
Full*
--
* Giants did not practice on Monday and held walkthrough on Tuesday and Wednesday; injury participation is a projection.
Dallas Cowboys Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Mon
Tues
Wed
Game Status
Markquese Bell
S
Ankle
DNP*
DNP
Caelen Carson
CB
Shoulder
DNP*
DNP
Trevon Diggs
CB
Foot
Full*
Full
CeeDee Lamb
WR
Ankle
Full*
Full
DeMarcus Lawrence
DE
Shoulder
Limited*
Limited
Mazi Smith
DT
Back
Full*
Full
John Stephens
TE
Hamstring
Full*
Full
* Cowboys did not practice on Monday; injury participation is a projection.