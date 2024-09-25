Giants Country

Giants CBs Dru Phillips and Adoree Jackson Declared Out of Thursday's Game vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Giants are getting back Nick McCloud, though, for the game after two weeks.

Patricia Traina

Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants Adoree' Jackson (21) runs off the field during the second half.
Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants Adoree' Jackson (21) runs off the field during the second half. / Luke Johnson-Imagn Images
New York Giants cornerbacks Adoree Jackson and Dru Phillips, both dealing with calf injuries, were declared out for Thursday night’s home game against the Dallas Cowboys.  

Neither cornerback has been able to practice since suffering their respective injuries in the team’s Week 3 win over the Cleveland Browns. Given the short work week, it seemed like the longest of long shots for either to be ready for Thursday night action.

The good news for the Giants is that cornerback Nick McCloud, who missed the last two games with a knee injury, did not receive a designation and is good to go for Thursday night, where he is expected to play the slot. 

McCloud has been limited all week long, but he is said to be feeling a lot better and is champing at the bit to get back on the field. While McCloud figures to play in the slot, don’t be surprised to see Cor’Dale Flott in that role in certain situations.

Wide receiver Darius Slayton (thumb) was the only other Giant to receive an injury designation. He is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game after being considered limited all week. If Slayton can’t go, look for second-year receiver Jalin Hyatt to have an increased workload.

In other Giants injury news, defnesive lineman Dexter Lawrence (foot) and inside lienbacker Micah McFadden (back) were listed as limited participants in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice. 

Offensive linemen Jermaine Eluemunor (thumb) and John Michael Schmitz (neck) were projected as full practice participants on Wednesday.

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Mon

Tues

Wed

Game Status

Adoree' Jackson

DB

Calf

DNP*

DNP*

DNP*

OUT

Dru Phillips

DB

Calf

DNP*

DNP*

DNP*

OUT

Dexter Lawrence

DL

Foot

Limited*

Limited*

Limited*

--

Nick McCloud

DB

Knee

Limited*

Limited*

Limited*

--

Micah McFadden

ILB

Back

Limited*

Limited*

Limited*

--

Darius Slayton

WR

Thumb

Limited*

Limited*

Limited*

Questionable

Jermaine Eluemunor

RT

Thumb

Full*

Full*

Full*

--

John Michael Schmitz

OC

Neck

Full*

Full*

Full*

--

* Giants did not practice on Monday and held walkthrough on Tuesday and Wednesday; injury participation is a projection.

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Mon

Tues

Wed

Game Status

Markquese Bell

S

Ankle

DNP*

DNP

Caelen Carson

CB

Shoulder

DNP*

DNP

Trevon Diggs

CB

Foot

Full*

Full

CeeDee Lamb

WR

Ankle

Full*

Full

DeMarcus Lawrence

DE

Shoulder

Limited*

Limited

Mazi Smith

DT

Back

Full*

Full

John Stephens

TE

Hamstring

Full*

Full

* Cowboys did not practice on Monday; injury participation is a projection.

Published
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020). View Patricia's full bio.

