Giants Defense Collapses in 33-32 Loss to Broncos
A fourth-quarter defensive collapse spearheaded a shocking 33-32 New York Giants loss against the Denver Broncos. The defeat was New York's second in three games and its ninth straight road loss dating back to the 2024 season.
The Giants were ahead 19-0 at the end of the third quarter with their team defense holding the Denver offense to under 150 yards of total offense.
The lead ballooned to 26-8 following a Jaxson Dart touchdown pass that bounced off of receiver Wandale Robinson into the hands of Theo Johnson with 10:14 to go in the fourth quarter.
The Dart and Johnson connection was one of two fourth-quarter touchdowns that New York put up in vain against a Broncos offense that dropped all of its points in the final quarter. Four of Denver's five consecutive scoring drives went for touchdowns that spanned at least six plays.
Broncos dual-threat signal-caller Bo Nix was the game-changer against the Giants' defense. After looking like a shell of himself through three quarters with multiple three-and-outs and a turnover on downs, Nix threw for two scores and ran for two scores, finishing with 327 yards of total offense.
The game officially turned on its head for the Giants when Dart turned the ball over for the first and only time of the game. On a 3rd-and-5 with under five minutes left, up 26-16, Dart threw an interception to Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad in New York's own territory.
Nix and the Broncos responded with a four-play drive that ended in a two-yard touchdown reception by R.J. Harvey cut the Giants' lead to 26-23.
New York went three-and-out the following drive, following two Cam Skattebo rushes for two yards and a Dart incompletion. In six plays, the Broncos responded with an 18-yard touchdown run by Nix that featured two Nix completions that spanned 51 yards.
The Giants did take the lead back with a seven-play drive that featured a clutch Dart fourth down conversion and a 1-yard touchdown lounge near the goal line.
Nix responded with two consecutive 20-plus yard passes to Marvin Mims and Courtland Sutton that put the Broncos in field goal range to win it at the buzzer on a 39-yard Will Lutz field goal kick.
The Lutz kick only became a game-winning field goal because placekicker Jude McAtamney missed two extra points as a replacement for injured starter Graham Gano.
If made, the Giants would have 34 points, which would've forced Denver to score a touchdown instead of hitting a field goal for the win.
Despite the loss, Dart posted career-highs in passing yards (283) and passing touchdowns (3), relying more on his arm than his legs. Skattebo rushed for 60 yards but was tied as the Giants' second-leading man in receptions (3) while going for 34 yards and his first NFL touchdown grab.
After positive run defense showings in back-to-back weeks, the Giants' run defense surrendered 142 yards rushing to the Broncos offense, with nearly six yards achieved for each of Denver's 34 carries.
Dobbins totaled 81 yards on 14 carries in a rather efficient day, but it was Nix who killed New York when it mattered, with 46 of his 48 rushing yards coming in the Broncos' 33-point fourth quarter.
Following its heartbreaking loss, New York will be tasked with returning to the East Coast and playing against division rival Philadelphia Eagles for the second time in three weeks. New York will look to get its third win of the season by beating Philly.
